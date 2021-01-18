Staff exits for PMO and ministers O’Regan, Wilkinson, and Fortier

Jocelyn Lubczuk has joined Associate Finance Minister Mona Fortier’s office as director of communications and operations, as Blue Knox moves over to International Trade Minister Mary Ng’s team.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, and Associate Finance Minister Mona Fortier have all had recent staff exits, among other moves. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
Like sand through the hour glass, so go staff movements on Parliament Hill, and there are a few recent political staff departures to note, including in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Newly elected U.S. President Joe Biden will face a number of daunting challenges, including uniting a divisive America, and the best way to do that is to tackle the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic raging in the U.S.
The government is facing class-action lawsuits and a constitutional challenge based on the conditions thousands of prisoners are being kept in that advocates describe as similar to solitary confinement.
'We simply have to find the bandwidth for the joint committee to meet virtually or in a hybrid format,' says Independent Senator Yuen Pau Woo, who is designated to become co-chair of the Scrutiny of Regulations Joint Co