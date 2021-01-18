‘Natural attrition’ can absorb most jobs in fossil fuel industry in managed phase-out, says economist

Canada can wean itself off fossil fuel energy without involuntarily dislocating most workers in the industry, if the government sets a managed course for phasing out its use, according to a new environmental report.

In a new study commissioned by Environmental Defence, a Canadian environment organization, released Monday, economist Jim Stanford found that, over a 20-year shift away from fossil-fuel dependency, some 8,500 jobs in the industry could be shed, with more than half being absorbed by retirement and voluntary departures through incentives. The report noted that Canada’s labour market churns out that many jobs every 10 days.

“We can take advantage of natural attrition, that can take most of the burden,” said Mr. Stanford, director of the Centre for the Future of Work, whose organization was commissioned for the study. “[The industry’s] workers are older than the average Canadian, in part because the industry is already downsizing. As long as we enlist that natural adjustment and don’t backlist it for some temporary period, the transition gets that much smoother.”

Mr. Stanford said that leaves about 4,000 or fewer workers a year in need of governmental assistance through retraining or vocational programs.

Most of the job losses would be concentrated in 18 communities in Western Canada, according to the report, with Wood Buffalo, Alta., where Fort McMurray is located, and Estevan, Sask., expected to be hit hardest, because nearly one-quarter of employment is tied to the industry. Those that stand to be least affected are communities in Calgary, where the city has been working to refashion itself as a tech hub, he said.

In places heavily reliant on fossil fuel as a driver of economic growth, such as Fort McMurray, he said, those communities will likely see many people choosing to leave, as the industry downsizes. A government transition plan could support those workers by offering relocation incentives, in addition to job-training support.

In 2019, the Trudeau government campaigned on a pledge to pass a “Just Transition Act,” which would seek to give workers “access to the training, support, and new opportunities needed to succeed in the clean economy.”

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan (St. John’s South-Mount Pearl, N.L.) is responsible for working with Labour Minister Filomena Tassi (Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, Ont.) and Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough (Delta, B.C.) on legislation to support workers and their communities “in the transition to a low-carbon economy,” according to his 2019 mandate letter. A shift away from fossil fuels is seen as necessary to hit the government’s plan for decarbonizing the economy by 2050.

The Centre for the Future of Work singled out 18 communities dependent, to varying degrees, on the fossil fuel industry. The list above was put together using that list and matched with the corresponding ridings using an Elections Canada tool.

It’s unclear when exactly the government plans to introduce the legislation, but Unifor’s Jerry Dias told The Hill Times in December that it should come before the feds’ table the budget. Parliament is due to return Jan. 25 and its first order of business is expected to be passing legislation to restrict quarantining vacationers from claiming sickness benefits.

The pandemic has only heightened the urgency of establishing a framework for a just transition, said Mr. Stanford. The fossil fuel industry had already been hemorrhaging jobs at a steady clip in the past five years, and the COVID-19 has accelerated that downward trend.

“The pandemic has exacerbated the harm for an unplanned transition,” he said, noting that between 2014 and 2019, the industry lost 33,000 jobs. “Most of them aren’t coming back,” he added. In that time since, it lost another half of that figure, bringing the overall toll to 50,000.

Canada’s industry wasn’t isolated from those staggering job losses, thanks to cratering oil prices tied in part to due to depressed global demand, with the pandemic dampening economic activities. In the United States, the pandemic claimed more than 100,000 jobs through layoffs in the energy industry. Deloitte predicted that some 70 per cent of those jobs shed won’t be recouped by the end of 2021.

“Is the response to that devastating situation to wish that it hadn’t happened?,” said Mr. Stanford, when asked if the pandemic will dampen support for a managed transition at a time when many are craving a return to normal. “Okay, I understand that, but then to close your eyes and say, ‘It will fix itself’—I don’t think anybody believes that fossil fuels will ever be the engine of economic growth again.”

In the latest sign that a shift away from the industry is coming, the incoming Biden administration is reportedly planning to rescind the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline as one of his first acts when he’s sworn in on Jan. 20. Alberta, under Premier Jason Kenney has poured some $1.5-billion of taxpayer dollars into the project that has been in limbo since the Obama administration. It hoped to have the pipeline in operation by 2030. Then-U.S. president Barack Obama cancelled the project, which was later revived by his successor. Mr. Kenney on Sunday has threatened legal action against the incoming Biden administration. The pipeline would have delivered some 830,000 barrels of oil from Hardisty, Alta., to Steele City, Neb. Keystone XL projected that some 13,200 jobs, including 2,800 jobs in Canada, could be created, if the project moves forward.

Knowing that the industry has a “best-before date” looming, he added, a managed transition could also serve as a signal to would-be energy workers to pursue job opportunities in other industries.

Mr. Stanford noted that even Alberta, under Premier Jason Kenney has sent signals that the government is cognizant that the province has to diversify its economy and reduce its dependency on oil and gas. In June, Mr. Kenney unveiled an economic recovery plan, with an eye to spending $10-billion in part on infrastructure projects. It also came with a pledge to develop “diversification strategies” in the agriculture, tech, finance, and aviation sectors.

At the same time, Mr. Stanford acknowledged that the Alberta government is still wedded to the sector.

“There’s a lot of contradictions still and more narrow vested interests that are going to fight against this reality, but for the typical Albertan—even an unemployed fossil fuel worker in Alberta—the credibility of the claim, ‘Please God, let there be another oil boom,’ has been exhausted,” he said. “I don’t think they’re putting hopes and dreams on reinventing something.”

The Hill Times