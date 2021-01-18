Conservatives need to chart ‘uniquely Canadian’ vision of party in wake of Capitol Hill riot, say political players

Multiple Conservatives, including party leader Erin O’Toole, have publicly condemned the violent insurrection that overtook the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and left five dead. But Canadian strategists, pollsters, and experts say the party still has work to do to address some of the Trump-style, divisive politics within its ranks and that it has to weed out any extremist views that reside within the Conservative tent in Canada. Complicating matters is the fact that the governing Liberals have been “very good at demonizing their opponents,” says pollster Nik Nanos, chair of Nanos Research. “The Liberals have always tried to take advantage of not only what their opponents have said, but what they’ve not said, and have tried to imply that not speaking out on something implies there is support.” Mr. O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) on Jan. 17 released a strongly worded statement saying there is no place for the “far right” in his party and accused the Liberals of divisive politics and dirty tricks.

“The Conservatives are a moderate, pragmatic, mainstream party—as old as Confederation—that sits squarely in the centre of Canadian politics,” Mr. O’Toole said. “If the Liberals want to label me as ‘far right,’ they are welcome to try. Canadians are smart and they will see this as an attempt to mislead people and import some of the fear and division we have witnessed in the United States.”

Mr. O’Toole released the stronger statement nearly 10 days after he initially tweeted on Jan. 6 that the attack in Washington was “an astonishing assault on freedom and democracy.”

Mr. Nanos told The Hill Times that the Conservatives have to avoid making any type of extended commentary or connection to anything in the United States as they appeal to Canadian voters in the future.

“We know in Canadian politics, one kiss of death is to be seen as being too American, American-like, or an American copycat,” said Mr. Nanos. “There are many things in the United States that Canadians recognize as positive, but there’s an inherent streak within the Canadian political psyche of charting our own way.”

“For the Conservatives in Canada, they have to make sure that they chart their own vision of the Conservative movement under Erin O’Toole that is uniquely Canadian, and that is not dependent on the United States for either ideas or tactics,” said Mr. Nanos. “That being said, for the Conservatives, their strategy on this could be quite simple—all Erin O’Toole has to say is that he is against violence, and that he’s in favour of law and order and democracy,” said Mr. Nanos, who also added the important thing for him is not to say the words “Proud Boys.”

On Jan. 10, the federal government was considering designating far-right group Proud Boys as a terrorist organization following their role in the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill that left a number of individuals dead, including a police officer.

“[Mr. O’Toole] needs to have a blanket position that is against violence, that is in favour of law and order, and in favour of stable democracy,” said Mr. Nanos.

‘Conservatives call on President Trump and his supporters to respect the will of the American people’

Mr. O’Toole first weighed in on the violence with a Jan. 6 tweet, saying he was “deeply saddened to see chaos grip our greatest ally today.”

The storming of the Capitol Building is an astonishing assault on freedom and democracy. I am deeply saddened to see chaos grip our greatest ally today. — Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) January 6, 2021

Conservative MP Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, Ont.), who is his party’s shadow minister for foreign affairs, released a statement the following day on Jan. 7 condemning the events in the United States Capitol.

“The violence of an unruly mob incited by outgoing President Trump that attacked America’s national legislature in Washington D.C., that was meeting to certify the results of the recent U.S. election, is an affront to the shared principles that both Canada and the United States have had in common for more than a century,” according to Mr. Chong’s statement.

“Principles such as a belief in democracy and the rule of law, and in the peaceful transition of power based on democratic elections,” he said, calling Canada the closest ally and friend of the United States.

“Conservatives call on President Trump and his supporters to respect the will of the American people, respect the will of states who have confirmed these results and respect the will of American courts that have reaffirmed these results,” according to Mr. Chong.

Ten days later, in a Jan. 17 statement, Mr. O’Toole unequivocally condemned the “horrifying” events at the Capitol—while also taking aim at the Liberal Party’s recent tactics.

“Conservatives believe in free and fair elections, the peaceful transfer of power, opportunity for all, and full accountability of government,” said Mr. O’Toole. “We apply those same standards in our own country, and that’s why we have been surprised that the Liberals have been so quick to shut down accountability through prorogation, obfuscation, and delay.”

Mr. O’Toole also said it was “incredibly arrogant and dangerous for the Liberal to posture for an election in the middle of a national health and economic crisis.”

“If the Liberals want to label me as ‘far right,’ they are welcome to try,” said Mr. O’Toole on Jan. 17. “Canadians are smart and they will see this as an attempt to mislead people and import some of the fear and division we have witnessed in the United States.”

“I am happy to have my character and my experience in and out of politics held up alongside Mr. Trudeau on any occasion,” he said.

‘A Call to Take Back Canada’ part of Mr. O’Toole’s leadership platform

According to a Jan. 12 opinion piece by National Observer columnist Max Fawcett, the rhetoric coming from the Conservatives in both Alberta and Ottawa is “inescapably Trumpy,” adding that the “constant fear-mongering about Canada’s borders and the threats posed by illegal immigrants” was Mr. Trump’s “North Star” during his 2016 election campaign victory.

Mr. Fawcett also alluded to the talk about “taking Canada back,” which Mr. O’Toole used “repeatedly during the course of the recent leadership campaign.”

Mr. O’Toole made “A Call to Take Back Canada” as part of his leadership platform back in June, where he wrote Mr. Trudeau’s “leadership, or lack thereof, has put our principles and prosperity at risk and weakened our ability to face the threat of COVID-19.”

Today, I released my plan to take back Canada. 👇 Read the platform at https://t.co/1eFg5TIXMc and join my fight to take back Canada. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/kH80tCdLb2 — Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) June 10, 2020

Mr. O’Toole won the leadership of the party in late August last year.

In an Oct. 1, 2020 article published in Maclean’s prior to the U.S. election, Philippe J. Fournier found that although a “significant majority” of Canadians said they would support president-elect Joe Biden (at 72 per cent), 14 per cent would have voted for Mr. Trump, with another 14 per cent undecided.

“For the Conservatives, the race would be much closer,” wrote Mr. Fournier. “Forty-one per cent of CPC voters would support Trump over Biden, a significantly higher proportion than any other major party. While it is not surprising to measure higher support for a Republican candidate from the supporters of the main right-of-centre party in Canada, this proportion is such that it simply cannot be ignored by new CPC leader Erin O’Toole.”

Later in October, Conservative Senator Leader Don Plett voiced his support for Mr. Trump during a Senate debate.

“Two parties are fighting for a majority in the Senate right now,” said Sen. Plett, prior to the Democrats winning control of the Senate in early January 2021. “We can all hope that the right side will win that, and we will all send President Trump our congratulations when they do,” said Sen. Plett.

‘Two ways parties can deal with populists’

Ken Boessenkool, a senior research fellow at the C.D. Howe Institute and a former senior Conservative strategist, told The Hill Times that there are two ways parties can deal with populists that exist within their coalitions.

“You can deal with them by fomenting or aggravating or increasing their level of anger, by using language and policies that make them more angry; or you can spend the time and do the work to figure out what is underlying their concerns and find policy solutions to address those concerns,” said Mr. Boessenkool, who has played senior strategic and policy roles in four national election campaigns under former prime minister Stephen Harper and was also chief of staff to former B.C. premier Christy Clark.

“And I fully expect and trust that the people around Erin O’Toole are doing the latter rather than the former,” he said.

When asked about the Liberal Party’s communications strategy following the events on Capitol Hill, Mr. Boessenkool said every political party tries to exploit the weaknesses of their opponents and will do so in various ways.

“But those kinds of messages and trying to attach your opponents to their worst elements only work if you reinforce the message that they are trying to put forward,” said Mr. Boessenkool. “Justin Trudeau can jump up and down and say that Erin O’Toole and his people are a bunch of Trump patriots, but until and unless Erin O’Toole and his people reinforce that message, it’s not a believable message coming from the opposition.”

The Liberal Party wrote in a Jan. 13 fundraising email that “Canadians are disappointed to see Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives continuing a worrisome pattern of divisive politics and catering to the extreme right.” The email used Mr. O’Toole’s leadership campaign slogan—a promise to “Take back Canada”—and his decision not to denounce deputy leader Candice Bergen (Portage-Lisgar, Man.) for wearing a hat bearing Mr. Trump’s “Make America Great Again”slogan as examples.

Ms. Bergen made headlines last week when an undated photo showing her wearing a MAGA hat that began circulating on social media, according to CBC.

The Manitoba MP released a tweet on Jan. 7 condemning the violence, saying that Conservatives “are calling on President Trump and his supporters to respect the will of the American people.”

I strongly condemn the violence incited by outgoing President Trump yesterday in and around the Capitol Building. There's no place for such actions in a peaceful democracy. Conservatives are calling on President Trump and his supporters to respect the will of the American people. https://t.co/jISlQtOMtq — Candice Bergen (@CandiceBergenMP) January 7, 2021

Mr. Boessenkool’s advice for the O’Toole campaign: “you need to be extra careful in what you do and what you say, so as not to reinforce any message that you are aligned with those people, and you need to root out, early, examples where those possible connections can be made, and I think they’ve done that.”

“Every party does compare and contrast, but it only works when the party you are comparing or contrasting reinforces the message that you’re delivering Canadians,” said Mr. Boessenkool of the governing Liberals.

Rebel News, an extreme right-wing Canadian media outlet, published what it deemed to be an “exclusive interview” with Mr. O’Toole that was published on Jan. 11—a claim that was immediately challenged by Mr. O’Toole’s director of communications, Melanie Paradis, who said on Twitter that “there was no interview, it was an email from a spokesperson.”

Ezra Levant, leader of Rebel News, responded by saying, “please don’t lie. I asked for an interview by Skype but your office said to do it by email.”

“Your office took my questions and later got back to me with answers written in the first person,” wrote Mr. Levant. “I asked how the answer should be attributed, and was told, ‘O’Toole’.”

O’Toole wants to present Conservatives as a centre-right, moderate party, according to pollster Frank Graves

Pollster and president of EKOS Research Frank Graves told The Hill Times that how the attack in Washington would be viewed by Conservative Party supporters “is a really interesting question” and that he’ll be looking into the issue in more detail in the near future.

But Mr. Graves also said that “the issue of what the Conservative Party and the leadership and strategists are thinking is probably quite different than what I see when I measure what the people who are voting for them are thinking.”

“I think initially, the majority of Conservative supporters would share the horror and shock that most Canadians felt, but I would also expect that we would see it would be more measured amongst some portions of the Conservative base,” he said. “We know that some of the base themselves reflect some of the same kind of ordered populism and tendencies that we see in the Trump supporters in the United States.”

“This is the big juggling act that the Conservatives face, and Mr. O’Toole wants to present them as a centre-right, moderate party—they are really focusing on these working-class themes and so forth,” said Mr. Graves. “But we do know that the more extreme views on issues like race, immigration, social issues around abortion and gender rights, that a lot of those people who have those views are in the Conservative Party.”

“They may not be the majority, but they are certainly are a significant and active portion of it.”

According to an opinion piece from former prime minister Stephen Harper’s director of communications, Andrew MacDougall, that ran in the Ottawa Citizen on Jan. 14, “whether Erin O’Toole likes it or not, his Conservative movement includes some bad apples, a not-insignificant minority who look at political events down south not with shock, but admiration.”

“They view Trump’s insurgency—now a literal insurgency—as a potential roadmap for politics in Canada. It would be malpractice for Liberal operatives not to pick at that wound,” wrote Mr. MacDougall.

President-elect Joe Biden set to be sworn in on Jan. 20

Longtime University of Toronto political science professor Nelson Wiseman told The Hill Times that Canada’s Conservatives should rethink their rhetoric about “challenging elites.”

“It doesn’t work,” said Prof. Wiseman.

“What got me about the MAGA hat on Candice Bergen’s head—first off, to some extent, that’s unfair, because my understanding is that that photo was taken back in 2016, but it will be used against them and it’s perfectly kosher to use it against them—that’s what parties do,” said Prof. Wiseman.

Prof. Wiseman said he didn’t believe that there will be a resumption of violence in the Capitol during inauguration.

“It’s because a lot of people have been frightened off, and the authorities are really on it,” he said, adding he didn’t think we would be hearing about the Proud Boys again.

President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to be sworn into the presidency on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Mr. Trump has stated he will not be attending the inauguration, and will therefore be the first sitting president to not attend his successor’s ceremony since former president Andrew Johnson chose to skip the affair in 1869.

