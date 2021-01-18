Could be a spring election

The rationale for those who believe an election is coming rests largely on an accurate premise: minority governments, like May flies, don’t last long. In fact, minorities usually fall in less than two years. Trudeau won in 2019, and it is now 2021. You get the drift.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured Jan. 15, 2021, at a presser outside the Rideau Cottage in Ottawa. Election 2021 will be a largely one-issue election, just as Canadians have been living a one-issue existence for a year. Surviving the pandemic. Life behind a mask. Who was there to help?
The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
HALIFAX—COVID-19 has been the herd of elephants in the room for so long, it is a relief to have something else in the air other than the virus; talk of a federal election.
