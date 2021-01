The Anti-Poverty Caucus will host a discussion about next steps towards an 'Economic Recovery For All,' with Senator Murray Sinclair, pictured, former senator Hugh Segal, former senator Art Eggleton, Institute for Research and Public Policy president and CEO Graham Fox, University of Manitoba professor Dr. Evelyn Forget, and Basic Income Canada Network chair Sheila Regehr, on Monday, Jan. 18, from 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. EST.