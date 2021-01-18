Trump needs to be removed from the political landscape, says Toronto reader

Re: “Trudeau should be slamming Trump’s demagoguery, more vociferously,” (The Hill Times, Jan. 11, editorial). Canadians seem too often to judge Canadians on how much better they could have done, and not on how well they have done. The Trudeau government has done better in dealing with our most important trading partner—and its insane leader—than any other country. Through the very turbulent years of the Trump dynasty, we have done relatively well. He even managed to keep the border closed when clearly Trump wanted to tell Americans that the COVID-19 virus did not exist. Trump has been a communications genius at doing what the right-wing elitists do best—having a secret agenda and parading as a populist in support of the little guy—while espousing a cover story to conceal treachery. We should not engage in commentary that attacks the American people. Many in the world, including the U.K.’s Boris Johnson, were sucked in.