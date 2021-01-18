Problems of current-day conservative thought

TORONTO—Conservatism today is, it could be argued, a bewildered philosophy, and an unwieldy morass of mutually incompatible, self‑contradictory, and amorphous ideas. Despite decades of internecine debate, the contemporary conservative movement in Western societies has failed, generally speaking, to provide a coherent and consistent account of itself. No viewpoint that, holus‑bolus, seeks to unite Barry Goldwater under the same banner as T.S. Eliot could be otherwise. No “vital equilibrium” could ever be that vital.