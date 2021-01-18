Trudeau government’s new climate plan is insufficient

GIBSONS, B.C.—In 2014-2015, led by the newly formed Ecofiscal Commission, there was a bloom of comment, editorials and op-eds advocating carbon pricing as a climate mitigation method. As a British Columbia climate activist, I was familiar with the failure of our province’s vaunted carbon tax, so I gathered 15 or so of the authors, prominent economists, climate activists, opinion shapers, academics and journalists and started posting the best of the burgeoning literature on why carbon pricing is limited and ineffectual. I did 60 or so posts until cancer treatment forced me to cut back in 2017.