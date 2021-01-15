Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
News

Trudeau’s mini-shuffle a ‘game of dominoes,’ say politicos

By Palak Mangat and Beatrice Paez      January 15, 2021

The changes weren’t made in a vacuum, says Lori Turnbull, director of the School of Public Administration at Dalhousie University.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweaked his cabinet, elevating now-former parliamentary secretary Omar Alghabra, left, to the role of transport minister. He moved François-Philippe Champagne to the innovation post, brought Jim Carr back into the fold as special adviser on the Prairies, and tapped Marc Garneau, previously the transport minister, to serve as Canada's top diplomat. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s mini-shakeup of his front bench left few casualties but also did not necessarily change anyone’s political fortunes, say political observers.

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

100 days in, Greens’ leader Paul says she’s close to homing in on where to run

News|By Beatrice Paez
Mobilizing younger voters, especially millennials, would be a 'political windfall' for the Greens, especially in ridings where left-leaning voters have a say in the outcome, says Nik Nanos.

House and Senate joint committees haven’t met since 2019

News|By Neil Moss
'We simply have to find the bandwidth for the joint committee to meet virtually or in a hybrid format,' says Independent Senator Yuen Pau Woo, who is designated to become co-chair of the Scrutiny of Regulations Joint Co

Only, but not lonely: former broadcaster and political rookie Marci Ien brings community to solitary House role

News|By Paige Peacock
She follows former MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes, who also sat as the only Black woman in the House of Commons between 2015 and 2019.

No deal yet on remote House proceedings, with app process and Chamber-wide testing still to be resolved

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
A House-wide test of the new remote voting application developed by the administration has yet to take place, and questions on how exactly voting by app would work and look in the Chamber remain to be ironed out.

Federal departments miss quarter of annual targets, with Transportation Safety Board, National Defence among poorest performers

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
In 2019-20, federal departments and agencies met 1,352 performance targets, missed 556, and tracked 431 more that didn’t have available results.

Twitter’s crackdown on Trump ‘a Band-Aid on a wound,’ say politicos

News|By Palak Mangat
Liberal MP Ken Hardie, former broadcaster, says he doesn't want to see lawmakers or social media companies 'running rampant over free expression,' but there is a 'fine line' that needs to be walked.

NCC proposal for new embassy row could boost diplomatic presence away from the Hill

News|By Neil Moss
The NCC has proposed building six new embassies in the Mechanicsville neighbourhood, which would increase the diplomatic presence west of downtown Ottawa.

Bloc MP Gill tops MP spending for first half of 2020-21

News|By Alice Chen
New disclosure reports for MP spending contain more information about travel and associated costs in a one-report format.

Trudeau reflecting ‘public mood’ in insisting he isn’t eager for an election, says strategist

News|By Beatrice Paez, Palak Mangat
For the Liberals, triggering their own defeat by putting a 'poison pill' in the upcoming budget, isn’t a surefire strategy for recouping their majority, as it could mean 'killing your chances with some NDP voters.'
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions