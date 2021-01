Unexpected and dramatic events often occur during elections and they can quickly reset the odds. So even though Trudeau is looking good right now, if he calls an election, he’d still be rolling the dice.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured Jan. 12, 2021, talking to the media at the Rideau Cottage in Ottawa. Rumour has it the federal Liberals would like to see an election occur as early as this spring. And why wouldn’t they? At this point, a Liberal electoral victory seems all but inevitable. Or does it?