100 days in, Greens’ leader Paul says she’s close to homing in on where to run

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul had an unusual victory lap.

After she won her party’s leadership race in October 2020, and made history as the first Black and Jewish leader of a major political party in Canada, she swiftly turned her attention to a byelection race in a Liberal stronghold in Toronto later that month. She lost that bid, but managed to increase her party’s percentage of the vote by 25 points from when she last ran in 2019.

Instead of barnstorming parts of the country where the Greens hope to pick up seats and to introduce herself to voters, because of the pandemic, Ms. Paul has had to spend her first 100 days as leader largely confined to holding virtual events such as town halls and panel discussions styled as opportunities for the public to get to know her.

“There’s nothing that replaces the face-to-face [interactions]. But we’ve really tried to be as creative as we can about online campaigns,” said Ms. Paul in an interview with The Hill Times. “We’ve been doing a number of town halls and things that are open to the public, so that they can see what we’re doing and try to get to know me better. … We’re trying to work hard to stay relevant, so that we can make sure that our messages are getting out there.”

Ms. Paul has packed her political calendar with a steady stream of online events to engage the public on the burning issues of the day. She’s held numerous town halls to field concerns from recipients of the government’s pandemic relief about their tax liabilities and to contend with the crisis at long-term care centres, which have accounted for a large proportion of the deaths tied to COVID-19. She’s sat down with epidemiologists and other health-care experts to weigh in on what’s become an uphill battle to keep COVID-19 infections from spiking.

Ms. Paul said her engagement with those issues are hopefully helping cast her party in a different light, as more than a standard bearer for environmental issues.

“I wanted people to know, particularly in the case of the pandemic, that our focus was absolutely going to be on … helping them get through this pandemic as much as possible,” she said.

She’s also made it her mission to try to diversify her party’s base—and to peel away would-be NDP supporters who grudgingly vote Liberal to stave off a Conservative win. During the leadership race, she rapped her party for running the least diverse slate of candidates among parties. Now that she’s at the helm, and with recruitment efforts underway, she’s working to reverse that, using herself as a prime example.

“There aren’t very many people like me who have been elected to roles like this,” said Ms. Paul. “I want people to be able to see themselves in politics. … I’m trying to be very honest about what the experience is like, and how I arrived here, so that we can truly bring some diversity to the politics that is missing.”

From the perch of her apartment in Toronto—where she’s been hunkered since mid-December—she marked her 100th day on Jan. 11, logging onto Zoom for a roundtable with the prominent Canadian environmentalist David Suzuki and her predecessor, Green parliamentary leader Elizabeth May (Saanich-Gulf Islands, B.C.). The panel with Mr. Suzuki drew about 1,000 participants, according to the leader’s office, and other events have numbered in the thousands.

Greens’ seat prospects

With those first 100 days behind her, Ms. Paul said she’s close to zeroing in on where she’ll be running in the next election. The urgency of making a decision isn’t lost on her. Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s (Papineau, Que.) insistence he has no interest in sending voters to the polls, there’s a constant drumbeat of speculation that a spring election is a real possibility. He added to that speculation this week when he shuffled his cabinet to fill a vacancy created by the looming retirement of his longtime innovation minister Navdeep Bains (Mississauga-Malton, Ont.) from politics.

She’s planning to announce her decision later this month. Ms. Paul has committed not to displace any of the three Green MPs, and said she’s making the decision based on consultations with party members.

“If I run somewhere, it has to be because I’ve been invited to do so by our local members. I’m not parachuting myself in anywhere, or displacing somebody they would prefer as a candidate,” she said. “I want to make sure that it’s somewhere that would welcome me.”

According to a source in the leader’s office, the party’s internal polling suggested that the Greens are quite competitive in pockets of downtown Toronto, in ridings such as Parkdale-High Park, Danforth, Toronto Centre, where she ran but placed second, and Davenport—districts that had previously been held by the NDP before the Liberals routed it in 2015. The party is also bullish about running in Guelph, Ont., and Victoria, B.C.

Nik Nanos, founder of Nanos Research, whose firm crunches riding-level statistical projections monthly, said where the Greens might have the “greatest chance” at securing a seat for Ms. Paul is in Toronto Centre, because of her ties to the riding and that it has a “significant concentration of students” and younger voters. Ms. Paul grew up in the area, and the median age was 35.3, according to the 2016 census.

In the Oct. 26 byelection, she lost to Marci Ien, a former broadcaster who is now the only Black female MP, who won with 42 per cent to her 32 per cent. The difference was 2,331 votes. Turnout, as is typical with byelections, was also a small fraction of the electorate, with roughly 25,000 of 81,4000 voters casting a ballot. Ms. Ien had stepped in after the abrupt resignation of former finance minister Bill Morneau amid fallout over the WE Charity controversy.

“What our research shows is that those ridings that have a disproportionate number of college, university students have a greater likelihood of voting Green than other ridings where students aren’t present,” he said in an interview. “Greens punch above their weight among millennials, younger voters. If they can get them to turn out, that would be a political windfall.”

If Ms. Paul had more time to organize politically in the byelection, he added, she could have wrested the riding away from the Liberals. “The Liberals had a significant organizational advantage. They had a sitting cabinet minister as the former MP, and they were able to bring their resources to bear,” he said. “I thought she did exceptionally well in that riding. I would’ve expected that, if you added another three weeks [to the race], she would have won.”

He also singled out Guelph and Vancouver Island, saying the latter is “ground zero” for the party, because it holds Nanaimo-Ladysmith through Paul Manly and Saanich-Gulf Islands, under Ms. May.

Ms. Paul acknowledged that the party’s polling hasn’t budged from its static spot at six per cent from where it’s traditionally been, but said that those figures don’t necessarily reflect the potential appetite for change that, she said, was reflected in her own byelection performance.

“When they had a chance to turn their minds to their choices, and really think about who they wanted to represent them, we did really, really well in the safest Liberal seat,” she said.

