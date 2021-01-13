When is a cabinet shuffle more than a shuffle? When it means an election is coming soon

At best, this is a shuffle necessitated by resignation, but designed to get the government through the short term until an election is potentially held later this spring after the budget.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured top left, Privy Council Clerk Ian Shugart, new Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne, new Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau, Governor General Julie Payette, Jim Carr, special representative to the Prairies, and new Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, were on hand for the first virtual swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 12. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Just before starting a four-day virtual cabinet retreat, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffled his cabinet Jan. 12, probably for the last time before a federal election.
A House-wide test of the new remote voting application developed by the administration has yet to take place, and questions on how exactly voting by app would work and look in the Chamber remain to be ironed out.
'We simply have to find the bandwidth for the joint committee to meet virtually or in a hybrid format,' says Independent Senator Yuen Pau Woo, who is designated to become co-chair of the Scrutiny of Regulations Joint Co
For the Liberals, triggering their own defeat by putting a 'poison pill' in the upcoming budget, isn’t a surefire strategy for recouping their majority, as it could mean 'killing your chances with some NDP voters.'
Public trust is key for effective public health initiatives, says top infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch, who also says 'openness, honesty and transparency' around the vaccination regime is important.