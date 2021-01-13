Twitter’s crackdown on Trump ‘a Band-Aid on a wound,’ say politicos

The de-platforming of outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump, who was impeached on Jan. 13 by the House of Representatives for a second time in his presidency this time for inciting a violent insurrection against the Capitol, across various social media companies after he incited a mob to occupy the Capitol is akin to putting a “Band-Aid on a wound” and should prompt deep reflection about the conditions that led to the political violence, say some politicians.