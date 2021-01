Re: “Trump’s Idiocracy is in action,” (The Hill Times, Dec. 14, 2020, p. 13). Michael Harris has drawn a parallel between President Donald Trump’s actions during his stay in the White House and those of President Comacho’s antics in the movie Idiocracy. All of Mr. Trump’s actions aside, Mr. Harris brings out a very important point in his concluding remark that Mr. Trump can “make sure Joe Biden can’t re-enter the nuclear deal with Tehran.”