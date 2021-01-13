Only, but not lonely: former broadcaster and political rookie Marci Ien brings community to solitary House role

Marci Ien is used to going it alone. She was the first Black woman to co-host a morning show in Canada and now, as a recently elected Member of Parliament, she is the only Black woman in the House of Commons.

“I’ve been an ‘only’ my whole life,” she said. “I’ve been an ‘only’ most of the time, and so it’s something that I’m used to, but it’s something that really bears a huge responsibility.”

She follows former Liberal-turned-Independent MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes, who was the only Black woman in the House between 2015 and 2019, and there were none between the October 2019 election and her byelection win a year later.

Ms. Ien (Toronto Centre, Ont.) said she doesn’t want to leave room for mistakes and that she feels the pressure, both internally and externally, as she strives to represent people who want their voices heard because she wants to ensure that others will follow after her.

“I’m happy that I’ve forced some doors open, pushed them open,” Ms. Ien said. “For me, its forging my own path and forging it well.”

In September 2020, Ms. Ien announced she would be taking a leave of absence from her more than three-decades long career in broadcasting to run as the Liberal Party candidate in the Oct. 26 Toronto Centre byelection to fill the seat previously occupied by former finance minister Bill Morneau.

“While there have been wonderful politicians before me, there is still a dizzying lack of diversity in politics in this country and I wanted to be a part of the change,” she said.

Ms. Ien is also the first Black woman to be elected as a federal representative in her riding.

She said she wanted to be at the table, speaking to her lived experiences in both her professional life and her personal life.

Prior to politics, Ms. Ien worked as a broadcaster on the CTV morning show, Canada AM, for 15 years until 2016 when the show was cancelled, spending the final four years as co-host.

After Canada AM, Ms. Ien joined the daytime talk show The Social in 2016, first as a temporary co-host and became a permanent member in 2017.

Born and raised in Toronto, she attended Ryerson University and returned to serve on the school’s Board of Governors until her announcement to run in the election.

She said growing up and being a part of her riding was an important part of her campaign.

“It’s my community and to be able to say ‘I get you,’ and to be able to say ‘this is why I want to serve you—because I am you,’ is a very different thing and it’s something that I think resonated,” she said.

Ms. Ien has been a longtime advocate for Black Lives Matter, women and youth. The motivation to pursue a career in politics took hold after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minn., on May 25.

“I thought: we have issues in our country, too, and we need more diversity, more representation in so many areas,” Ms. Ien said.

Public service is a natural fit for the new MP, said. “Service is the way I was brought up,” she said. “My parents always taught me leadership and more importantly, were examples of great leadership and so this is my comfort zone.”

According to Cynthia Loyst, co-host of The Social and Ms. Ien’s former co-worker, Ms. Ien always went above and beyond to build a path for those who were coming up behind her.

“She’s not afraid to speak her voice,” Ms. Loyst said. “She’s not afraid to use her microphone when she feels it’s necessary.”

Ms. Ien’s ability to put others before herself and focus on being in service to her community is what Canada should want out of politician, Ms. Loyst said.

Elaine Lui, co-anchor on CTV’s Etalk and The Social co-host, said although the news of Ms. Ien leaving The Social to pursue politics ultimately made sense.

“The news was surprising, but at the same time not surprising that she could make that transition so seamlessly and so organically and naturally and that’s because she is a person who has always seen herself to be in service of others,” Ms. Lui said.

For Ms. Ien, politics is not something she had ever seen for herself, but she started thinking about her legacy.

“I really felt that I had more years behind me in my industry than ahead of me and was really taking a critical look at how I was using my microphone, how I was using my voice,” Ms. Ien said.

‘People make mistakes,’ Ien says of Trudeau’s blackface scandal

Toronto Centre has been under Liberal leadership for 27 years, but heading into the election as a political rookie, Ms. Ien took nothing for granted. She ran against Green Party Leader Annamie Paul and NDP candidate, Brian Chang, both of whom had run before. Ms. Ien came out of the election with 41 per cent of the vote, holding the Liberal seat.

During the government’s Black History Month event in February 2020, Ms. Ien interviewed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) at the National Arts Centre about his blackface scandal that emerged during the prior fall’s election campaign.

“It’s empathy and understanding that people make mistakes, even people in power, people who have huge platforms make mistakes,” Ms. Ien said. “It was an error in judgement and I do believe that people deserve grace, I do.”

She said it wasn’t her experience with Mr. Trudeau that led her to join the party, it was that the party’s values reflect that of her own.

Entering the political sphere was a big life change. She has two kids, Blaize and Dash, that she had to consider in her decision.

She said it wasn’t until recently that she noticed that a lot of the skills she learned as a journalist are transferrable to her new pursuit into politics.

“Really, what I was doing all those years was connecting with people and it was my job to listen, to hear their stories, write their stories, speak their stories,” Ms. Ien said.

“The life of a politician is connecting with people,” she said. “It is connecting on all levels and understanding, but the other part is actioning and that is one thing that I am—a person of action.”

Taking action and being outspoken have also prepared the new MP, who has received abuse and harassment online for talking about issues pertaining to race, for her new career.

“Had I not been through this, it might’ve been very hard to take, but it’s given me a thicker skin,” Ms. Ien said. “I also think when you get that kind of vitriol, that kind of hatred flung at you, you know that you’ve struck a nerve and that means that you’ve come upon something and you’re speaking about something that is worth speaking about.”

She said that while she has faced harassment, she has also received emails and phone calls from people showing their support, which keeps her motivated.

“[They] said ‘keep talking because your story is our story and we don’t have the platform you do so keep using it,’ and that gave a lot of hope and it gave me strength when I needed it,” she said.

Housing, making personal connections top list of priorities

Moving forward, working towards affordable housing and shelters in Toronto Centre is No. 1 on Ms. Ien’s list of priorities.

“These cyclical issues all lead into each other,” Ms. Ien said. “The homelessness, the mental health, the opioids, all of these things are like one cyclical thing and so this is why I say affordable housing, shelter is No. 1, because I think if we had that then it takes care of a lot of other things.”

Ms. Ien is also focusing on small businesses and working to make sure that they have what they need to come out of the pandemic still standing.

“Small businesses really make my riding tick,” she said. “So many immigrant families and others who have family businesses that are multi-generational are hurting right now.”

According to Ms. Lui and Ms. Loyst, one of Ms. Ien’s greatest strengths is her ability to connect with people.

“Here is somebody who is compassionate, informed, dedicated, committed and has as much integrity as you want someone who is in office to have,” Ms. Lui said. “I think that someone like Marci Ien is exactly the right person at this time to restore our faith in what elected officials are capable of.”

But being able to physically build those connections with constituents is the biggest challenge facing the new MP amid the pandemic.

“I would much rather be in the community and talking to people and meeting with them and understanding their needs and working on things,” Ms. Ien said.

Ms. Ien said she’s continuing to work hard to support and connect with the people in her riding through phone calls and online, but it isn’t the same as going to the person and connecting on a physical level, face to face, to understand their concerns.

Ms. Ien reiterated that a life in politics really wasn’t something she saw for herself but it was her daughter’s words that inspired her.

“She said, ‘Mom it’s either about you or it’s about all of us,’” Ms. Ien said. “Really, at the end of the day, as long as people know that I have their back and that I am their voice in Ottawa, then it’s a good day and I’ll be working every day to do just that.”

The Hill Times