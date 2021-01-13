New press secretaries in place for ministers Bennett, Vandal

Plus, Allen Alexandre has exited as director of parliamentary affairs to Diversity, Inclusion, and Youth Minister Bardish Chagger.
Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett, pictured at the Assembly of First Nations' special chiefs assembly on Dec. 4, 2019, and Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal, pictured speaking to media in the West Block on Feb. 25, 2020. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal are both starting the new year with new press secretaries on the job.
'We simply have to find the bandwidth for the joint committee to meet virtually or in a hybrid format,' says Independent Senator Yuen Pau Woo, who is designated to become co-chair of the Scrutiny of Regulations Joint Co
For the Liberals, triggering their own defeat by putting a 'poison pill' in the upcoming budget, isn’t a surefire strategy for recouping their majority, as it could mean 'killing your chances with some NDP voters.'
Public trust is key for effective public health initiatives, says top infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch, who also says 'openness, honesty and transparency' around the vaccination regime is important.