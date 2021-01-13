Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Global

NCC proposal for new embassy row could boost diplomatic presence away from the Hill

By Neil Moss      January 13, 2021

The NCC has proposed building six new embassies in the Mechanicsville neighbourhood, which would increase the diplomatic presence west of downtown Ottawa.

Former diplomat Colin Robertson says typically, embassies want to be close to the centre of Canadian political life, near the Parliamentary Precinct and the Pearson Building on Sussex Drive, pictured. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
If a new National Capital Commission embassy row proposal receives the City of Ottawa’s approval, it could grow the diplomatic presence further from the hub of the Parliamentary Precinct and the traditional locale of most embassies in Ottawa, which might lead some foreign missions to be skeptical about moving into the proposed new buildings.

The NCC has pitched building six new embassies in Ottawa’s Mechanicsville neighbourhood—located between LeBreton Flats and Tunney’s Pasture, to the west of downtown—near the current Indonesian Embassy. Many of the more than 130 embassies and high commissions in Ottawa are currently located downtown and around Sussex Drive, the Byward Market, and in Sandy Hill. But there are others scattered around the city, including three embassies—Myanmar, Portugal, and Thailand—on Island Park Drive, located to the west of the proposed NCC project site.

The embassies would be average-sized, according to the NCC, and would each be three storeys tall. The proposal, a concept plan which was tabled on Dec. 11, was first reported by the Ottawa Citizen. They will be located along the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, between Parkdale Avenue and Slidell Street.

Andrew Sacret, chief of long-range planning and transportation at the NCC, told The Hill Times the project would create an inventory of embassies to address a need when missions require a new building. The area was identified due to its proximity to downtown and its access to the parkway, Mr. Sacret said.

“Looking at the available lands, this just seemed to be a piece of land that wasn’t actively used for park land. … So being adjacent to the parkway—and part of that national interest land mass—it does fit the bill as a potential place for an embassy, and it’s not far from downtown,” he said.

There has yet to be a foreign mission identified to fill any of the proposed six new embassies.

The proposed six new embassies would be located near the Indonesian Embassy, pictured during an event in August 2019. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia

Former diplomat Roy Norton, who served as Global Affairs’ chief of protocol from 2016 to 2019, said there are increasing challenges in finding space that suits an embassy’s needs and there have been challenges in renovating heritage buildings. He added that some neighbourhoods are also concerned about safety, in the event of protests.

Mr. Norton said the NCC’s proposal struck him as making “a lot of sense.”

“It creates a new opportunity for those countries and missions that are interested in a new establishment,” he said. “I think that you can probably interpret that [since] it’s gone this far that the RCMP thinks it’s securable. Indeed, it’s often the case that it is easier to secure a grouping of embassies than it is to secure them individually.”

Mr. Norton said it is farsighted for the NCC to be looking ahead of the curve and anticipating a possible need for new embassies in the future.

“It’s better to have an inventory of options instead of being in total reactive mode,” he said.

NCC should identify countries interested in new embassies

Past diplomat Colin Robertson, vice-president of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, said the proposed location is a “bit remote.”

“[Embassies] want to be close to the Parliamentary Precinct downtown and they’re prepared to sort of sacrifice what may look attractive for what is more functional and [close],” he said.

Former Global Affairs chief of protocol Roy Norton said the NCC’s proposal makes ‘a lot of sense.’ The Hill Times file photograph

Mr. Robertson said the NCC should first ascertain if there are six missions that would want new embassies in Mechanicsville.

“Is this an idea that the planners really thought through? Because you don’t want to create something and then find that you haven’t got the embassies to go in there,” said Mr. Robertson, adding there is a trend for embassies and their residences to move closer to downtown.

Being downtown, Mr. Robertson said, could bring increased access to decision makers, citing Canada’s rationale for building an embassy along the National Mall in Washington, D.C., steps away from Capitol Hill.

He said that those that have embassies west of downtown have residences more centrally located, where they can host national day events.

Mr. Norton said there isn’t a lot of obvious available green space closer to the hub of Canadian political life. He said Sussex Drive is deemed to be full, and renovating an existing building in the downtown core comes with many challenges, and has been met with opposition from community groups.

While there may be one-off spaces that could be used for embassies, he said there isn’t much space to have a bubble of new embassies.

When a foreign mission wants a new embassy, it must get approval from Global Affairs, and the NCC and RCMP both have a role in the process. “Where they end up matters in terms of the RCMP’s ability to provide security,” Mr. Norton said.

Choosing embassies over housing, open space could raise questions: Leiper

Ottawa City Councillor Jeff Leiper, who represents the Kitchissippi ward where the proposed development would be located, said there are legitimate questions about whether it is appropriate to turn the land over to embassies in a neighbourhood, and a city, that is in desperate need of housing. Ottawa City Council declared a housing and homelessness emergency in 2020.

He said that residents are also “very concerned” about losing the open space, adding that it might be a “more pressing consideration” now due to the pandemic and the need for open spaces in urban areas.

“Where we have large spaces, I think it behooves us to try to maintain those,” said Mr. Leiper. “I think the discussion—if we are having it about housing and affordable housing versus the open space—that’s a very different discussion than embassy versus open space. And you can easily understand residents’ concerns about losing a valuable piece of open space at a time when open space is at a premium in order to build embassies.”

He said for the most part, embassies provide a neutral impact to the community, but noted they add security concerns and increased traffic to the area.

Mr. Leiper said he is unaware of what is driving the timing of the application of the proposal from the NCC.

“I can’t help but think that they must have at least one potential embassy interested in the parcel that has triggered this. But it’s very possible that no one has expressed an interest in it [and] the NCC has decided for reasons of their own to move ahead with his,” he said.

Mr. Leiper noted that it the application is early in the process and it will go through a period of public consultation. While there is no firm timeline, he said he expects it to come to a vote within nine months to a year.

nmoss@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

Neil Moss

Neil Moss is a reporter at The Hill Times covering federal politics, foreign policy, and defence. 
- nmoss@hilltimes.com

NCC proposal for new embassy row could boost diplomatic presence away from the Hill

