House and Senate joint committees haven’t met since 2019

'We simply have to find the bandwidth for the joint committee to meet virtually or in a hybrid format,' says Independent Senator Yuen Pau Woo, who is designated to become co-chair of the Scrutiny of Regulations Joint Committee.

The Library of Parliament is pictured. The Scrutiny of Regulations Joint Committee hasn't met since June 2019, while the Joint Committee on the Library of Parliament last met in May 2019. Neither committee has elected its co-chairs or vice-chairs, which happens at the first meeting.