House and Senate joint committees haven’t met since 2019

'We simply have to find the bandwidth for the joint committee to meet virtually or in a hybrid format,' says Independent Senator Yuen Pau Woo, who is designated to become co-chair of the Scrutiny of Regulations Joint Committee.
The Library of Parliament is pictured. The Scrutiny of Regulations Joint Committee hasn't met since June 2019, while the Joint Committee on the Library of Parliament last met in May 2019. Neither committee has elected its co-chairs or vice-chairs, which happens at the first meeting. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Parliament’s two standing joint committees have yet to meet in this Parliament and have not convened since 2019.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
'We simply have to find the bandwidth for the joint committee to meet virtually or in a hybrid format,' says Independent Senator Yuen Pau Woo, who is designated to become co-chair of the Scrutiny of Regulations Joint Co
For the Liberals, triggering their own defeat by putting a 'poison pill' in the upcoming budget, isn’t a surefire strategy for recouping their majority, as it could mean 'killing your chances with some NDP voters.'
Public trust is key for effective public health initiatives, says top infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch, who also says 'openness, honesty and transparency' around the vaccination regime is important.