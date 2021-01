The same white grievance industrial complex that was erected in America to advance white supremacy is the same one that Conservative MPs have used to build their electoral base of support.

Conservatives on both sides of the border have galvanized this racial anxiety to form a fervent base of voters who vote consistently and promote conservative politicians through ardent use of social media, writes Erica Ifill. Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s leadership campaign slogan of ‘Take Canada Back’ was from the same songbook as the ‘Make America Great Again’ refrain sung by U.S. President Donald Trump.