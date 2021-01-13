Why did Trump want to be president?

What motivated Donald Trump to allow himself to disgrace and undermine the integrity of the office of the president of the United States of America? How can a person possibly live, feel, and demonstrate such contempt for the Constitution and the people he was elected to serve and protect, including the soldiers who gave their lives to protect the people’s democratic and human rights, and show no compassion or empathy for the millions of citizens whose lives were destroyed or lost to the COVID virus? Was the presidency just another trophy—a bigger audience?