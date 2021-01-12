Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
News

Trudeau reflecting ‘public mood’ in insisting he isn’t eager for an election, says strategist

By Beatrice Paez and Palak Mangat      January 12, 2021

For the Liberals, triggering their own defeat by putting a 'poison pill' in the upcoming budget, isn’t a surefire strategy for recouping their majority, as it could mean 'killing your chances with some NDP voters,' says Elliot Hughes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'what today’s shuffle does mean is we need the best possible team serving Canadians throughout this crisis.' The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s his “preference” not to hold an election in the middle of the country’s biggest inoculation campaign yet, but he “can’t control what other parties do.” 

Beatrice Paez

Beatrice Paez is the digital editor at The Hill Times.
- bpaez@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

In a first, Trudeau shuffles cabinet in virtual ceremony

News|By The Hill Times Staff
Special Representative to the Prairies Jim Carr and Ontario MP Omar Alghabra were elevated to cabinet.

Regular updates and ‘keeping politics out of it’ key to COVID-19 vaccine rollout, say experts, politicians

News|By Mike Lapointe
Public trust is key for effective public health initiatives, says top infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch, who also says 'openness, honesty and transparency' around the vaccination regime is important.

Should feds intervene in provincial vaccine rollout? Experts in health, governance and politics weigh in

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
•'Declaring an emergency under the Emergencies Act is unlikely to actually be a helpful route forward at this point,' says pandemic expert Steven Hoffman.

Trudeau told Liberals’ national board of directors ‘it looks like’ a spring election, according to a Liberal source, but Grits say it will happen based on important conditions

News|By Abbas Rana
Political insiders and some Liberal MPs expect the next election to be called on the federal budget which is usually tabled in March.

New small modular reactor action plan a key step for new technology’s growth amid ‘incredible demand,’ says industry group 

News|By Aidan Chamandy
The plan didn't have any funding attached to it, but key stakeholders say they'll be watching for it in the 2021 budget.

‘It seems to have hit a nerve’: no margin of error left for politicians caught in travel controversy over holidays, say MPs and political insiders

News|By Abbas Rana
NDP MP Charlie Angus described politicians' choice to travel abroad despite public health advisories as ‘entitlement’ and ‘hypocrisy.’

Opposition MPs raise concerns around procurement policies, security oversight following cancelled $6.8-million standing offer with Chinese company Nuctech

News|By Mike Lapointe
The purpose of the standing offer was to replace Global Affairs Canada’s older, conveyer-style parcel x-ray machines currently in use at Canadian embassies worldwide.

Trump’s incitement of mob hopefully a wake-up call for senior Republicans, but America’s standing as ‘beacon of democracy’ damaged, say Canadian Parliamentarians

News
The images of rioters donning Trump regalia and neo-Nazi garb as they wrested control of the Capitol has undermined America's push to promote democracy and has implications for Canada's own efforts, say Parliamentarians.

Premiers can ‘ramp up’ vaccination plans in coming months, says official

News|By Palak Mangat
By the end of next week, Moderna is expected to have shipped 171,600 doses of its vaccines to Canada, a figure that will then jump to 250,000 in mid-February and 1.24 million by mid-March, says a federal official.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions