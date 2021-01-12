Trudeau reflecting ‘public mood’ in insisting he isn’t eager for an election, says strategist

For the Liberals, triggering their own defeat by putting a 'poison pill' in the upcoming budget, isn’t a surefire strategy for recouping their majority, as it could mean 'killing your chances with some NDP voters,' says Elliot Hughes.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'what today’s shuffle does mean is we need the best possible team serving Canadians throughout this crisis.' The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s his “preference” not to hold an election in the middle of the country’s biggest inoculation campaign yet, but he “can’t control what other parties do.”
Public trust is key for effective public health initiatives, says top infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch, who also says 'openness, honesty and transparency' around the vaccination regime is important.
The images of rioters donning Trump regalia and neo-Nazi garb as they wrested control of the Capitol has undermined America's push to promote democracy and has implications for Canada's own efforts, say Parliamentarians.
By the end of next week, Moderna is expected to have shipped 171,600 doses of its vaccines to Canada, a figure that will then jump to 250,000 in mid-February and 1.24 million by mid-March, says a federal official.