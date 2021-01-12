Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
News

In a first, Trudeau shuffles cabinet in virtual ceremony

By The Hill Times staff      January 12, 2021

Special Representative to the Prairies Jim Carr and Ontario MP Omar Alghabra were elevated to cabinet.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured top left, Privy Council Clerk Ian Shugart, new Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne, new Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau, Governor General Julie Payette, Jim Carr, special representative to the Prairies, and new Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, were on hand for the first virtual swearing-in ceremony. Screen capture via Twitter
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffled a few of his cabinet ministers on Tuesday, in a move that was precipitated by the departure of one of his longest-serving deputies. 

In a first, the swearing-in ceremony took place virtually, with the government opting to livestream it on Twitter in adherence to public health measures. Each participant occupied a square on the screen, a familiar sight for most homebound Canadians able to work remotely amid the pandemic.Former foreign affairs minister François-Philippe Champagne (Saint-Maurice-Champlain, Que.) was sworn in as innovation minister, replacing Navdeep Bains (Mississauga-Malton, Ont.), who is expected to remain in his seat until the next election—which could come as early as the spring—is called. 

Mr. Champagne’s post as top diplomat was given to Marc Garneau (Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount, Que.), a former astronaut whose profile grew in the wake of Iran’s downing of Flight 752, which killed 85 Canadians and permanent residents a year ago. Ontario MP Omar Alghabra (Mississauga Centre) takes the reins from Mr. Garneau, relinquishing his previous role as parliamentary secretary to the prime minister and deputy prime minister. Mr. Alghabra worked closely with Mr. Garneau, acting as one of the government’s key spokespersons in the aftermath of the flight crash. 

Most of the details of the shuffle had been leaked to the press the night prior, save for the elevation of Jim Carr, the special representative for the Prairies, to a spot within cabinet. Mr. Carr (Winnipeg South Centre) was already serving in that capacity, but had stepped down from cabinet to focus on his health after receiving a cancer diagnosis. Mr. Carr’s position was created following the 2019 election, which saw the government shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan. 

In explaining his decision, Mr. Bains said after six elections, he wants to spend more time with his family. “They have sacrificed so much for the last 17 years. This last year has been hard on families,” he said, adding that his young children “have needed me more.” “It’s time for me to put my family first,” he added.

Governor General Julie Payette presided over the ceremony, with Privy Council Clerk Ian Shugart on hand. 

The last time the prime minister made tweaks to his front bench was last August, following the departure of then-finance minister Bill Morneau. He resigned amid the fallout over the government’s decision to award WE Charity oversight of a since-scrapped student-service program. Mr. Morneau was succeeded by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland (University-Rosedale, Ont.). 

The abbreviated ceremony, which clocked in at under 12 minutes, had been viewed on Twitter by fewer than 10,000 people. The ceremony typically takes place at Rideau Hall, the residence of the governor general, and is suffused with pageantry. 

The new cabinet will meet virtually this afternoon as part of a four-session retreat ahead of Parliament’s return on Jan. 25.

Mr. Trudeau is expected to address reporters at Rideau Cottage later this morning. 

More to come

The Hill Times

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Regular updates and ‘keeping politics out of it’ key to COVID-19 vaccine rollout, say experts, politicians

News|By Mike Lapointe
Public trust is key for effective public health initiatives, says top infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch, who also says 'openness, honesty and transparency' around the vaccination regime is important.

Should feds intervene in provincial vaccine rollout? Experts in health, governance and politics weigh in

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
•'Declaring an emergency under the Emergencies Act is unlikely to actually be a helpful route forward at this point,' says pandemic expert Steven Hoffman.

Trudeau told Liberals’ national board of directors ‘it looks like’ a spring election, according to a Liberal source, but Grits say it will happen based on important conditions

News|By Abbas Rana
Political insiders and some Liberal MPs expect the next election to be called on the federal budget which is usually tabled in March.

New small modular reactor action plan a key step for new technology’s growth amid ‘incredible demand,’ says industry group 

News|By Aidan Chamandy
The plan didn't have any funding attached to it, but key stakeholders say they'll be watching for it in the 2021 budget.

‘It seems to have hit a nerve’: no margin of error left for politicians caught in travel controversy over holidays, say MPs and political insiders

News|By Abbas Rana
NDP MP Charlie Angus described politicians' choice to travel abroad despite public health advisories as ‘entitlement’ and ‘hypocrisy.’

Opposition MPs raise concerns around procurement policies, security oversight following cancelled $6.8-million standing offer with Chinese company Nuctech

News|By Mike Lapointe
The purpose of the standing offer was to replace Global Affairs Canada’s older, conveyer-style parcel x-ray machines currently in use at Canadian embassies worldwide.

Trump’s incitement of mob hopefully a wake-up call for senior Republicans, but America’s standing as ‘beacon of democracy’ damaged, say Canadian Parliamentarians

News
The images of rioters donning Trump regalia and neo-Nazi garb as they wrested control of the Capitol has undermined America's push to promote democracy and has implications for Canada's own efforts, say Parliamentarians.

Premiers can ‘ramp up’ vaccination plans in coming months, says official

News|By Palak Mangat
By the end of next week, Moderna is expected to have shipped 171,600 doses of its vaccines to Canada, a figure that will then jump to 250,000 in mid-February and 1.24 million by mid-March, says a federal official.

Advocates welcome vaccine rollout in prisons, say risk for outbreak still high amid second wave

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Three inmates have died from COVID-19 and of the 1,149 positive cases recorded in Canada’s prisons, 167 remain active in the midst of outbreaks in three federal institutions.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions