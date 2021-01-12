In a first, Trudeau shuffles cabinet in virtual ceremony

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffled a few of his cabinet ministers on Tuesday, in a move that was precipitated by the departure of one of his longest-serving deputies.

In a first, the swearing-in ceremony took place virtually, with the government opting to livestream it on Twitter in adherence to public health measures. Each participant occupied a square on the screen, a familiar sight for most homebound Canadians able to work remotely amid the pandemic.Former foreign affairs minister François-Philippe Champagne (Saint-Maurice-Champlain, Que.) was sworn in as innovation minister, replacing Navdeep Bains (Mississauga-Malton, Ont.), who is expected to remain in his seat until the next election—which could come as early as the spring—is called.

Mr. Champagne’s post as top diplomat was given to Marc Garneau (Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount, Que.), a former astronaut whose profile grew in the wake of Iran’s downing of Flight 752, which killed 85 Canadians and permanent residents a year ago. Ontario MP Omar Alghabra (Mississauga Centre) takes the reins from Mr. Garneau, relinquishing his previous role as parliamentary secretary to the prime minister and deputy prime minister. Mr. Alghabra worked closely with Mr. Garneau, acting as one of the government’s key spokespersons in the aftermath of the flight crash.

Watch live: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a virtual Swearing-In Ceremony for members of the Ministry. https://t.co/3i9DVHpMhu — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) January 12, 2021

Most of the details of the shuffle had been leaked to the press the night prior, save for the elevation of Jim Carr, the special representative for the Prairies, to a spot within cabinet. Mr. Carr (Winnipeg South Centre) was already serving in that capacity, but had stepped down from cabinet to focus on his health after receiving a cancer diagnosis. Mr. Carr’s position was created following the 2019 election, which saw the government shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

In explaining his decision, Mr. Bains said after six elections, he wants to spend more time with his family. “They have sacrificed so much for the last 17 years. This last year has been hard on families,” he said, adding that his young children “have needed me more.” “It’s time for me to put my family first,” he added.

Governor General Julie Payette presided over the ceremony, with Privy Council Clerk Ian Shugart on hand.

My statement on my decision not to run in the next election and leaving cabinet: Ma déclaration sur ma décision de ne pas me présenter aux prochaines élections et de me retirer du Conseil des ministres : pic.twitter.com/c5OKDgXmfE — Navdeep Bains (@NavdeepSBains) January 12, 2021

The last time the prime minister made tweaks to his front bench was last August, following the departure of then-finance minister Bill Morneau. He resigned amid the fallout over the government’s decision to award WE Charity oversight of a since-scrapped student-service program. Mr. Morneau was succeeded by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland (University-Rosedale, Ont.).

The abbreviated ceremony, which clocked in at under 12 minutes, had been viewed on Twitter by fewer than 10,000 people. The ceremony typically takes place at Rideau Hall, the residence of the governor general, and is suffused with pageantry.

The new cabinet will meet virtually this afternoon as part of a four-session retreat ahead of Parliament’s return on Jan. 25.

Mr. Trudeau is expected to address reporters at Rideau Cottage later this morning.

The Hill Times