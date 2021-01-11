Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
Opinion

Trudeau should be slamming Trump’s demagoguery, more vociferously

By Editorial      January 11, 2021
Protesters, pictured Jan. 6, 2021, storming Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Screenshot courtesy of CNN

Last week, Canada joined the rest of the world in watching a group of rioters seemingly try to literally burn down their democracy.

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Should feds intervene in provincial vaccine rollout? Experts in health, governance and politics weigh in

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
•'Declaring an emergency under the Emergencies Act is unlikely to actually be a helpful route forward at this point,' says pandemic expert Steven Hoffman.

Regular updates and ‘keeping politics out of it’ key to COVID-19 vaccine rollout, say experts, politicians

News|By Mike Lapointe
Public trust is key for effective public health initiatives, says top infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch, who also says 'openness, honesty and transparency' around the vaccination regime is important.

‘It seems to have hit a nerve’: no margin of error left for politicians caught in travel controversy over holidays, say MPs and political insiders

News|By Abbas Rana
NDP MP Charlie Angus described politicians' choice to travel abroad despite public health advisories as ‘entitlement’ and ‘hypocrisy.’

Opposition MPs raise concerns around procurement policies, security oversight following cancelled $6.8-million standing offer with Chinese company Nuctech

News|By Mike Lapointe
The purpose of the standing offer was to replace Global Affairs Canada’s older, conveyer-style parcel x-ray machines currently in use at Canadian embassies worldwide.

Trump’s incitement of mob hopefully a wake-up call for senior Republicans, but America’s standing as ‘beacon of democracy’ damaged, say Canadian Parliamentarians

News
The images of rioters donning Trump regalia and neo-Nazi garb as they wrested control of the Capitol has undermined America's push to promote democracy and has implications for Canada's own efforts, say Parliamentarians.

Premiers can ‘ramp up’ vaccination plans in coming months, says official

News|By Palak Mangat
By the end of next week, Moderna is expected to have shipped 171,600 doses of its vaccines to Canada, a figure that will then jump to 250,000 in mid-February and 1.24 million by mid-March, says a federal official.

Advocates welcome vaccine rollout in prisons, say risk for outbreak still high amid second wave

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Three inmates have died from COVID-19 and of the 1,149 positive cases recorded in Canada’s prisons, 167 remain active in the midst of outbreaks in three federal institutions.

Not yet clear if MPs will pay steeper price for holiday travel abroad, say politicos, but damage could come at polls

News|By Palak Mangat
'Some of these MPs said that they were going to visit an elderly and infirm relative. That’s wrong,' says NDP commentator Tom Parkin, likening it to 'going 110 in the 100 km/hour zone, but not 180 like some others.'

Federal government, MPs watch ‘descent into madness,’ condemn violence in U.S. capital

News|By Neil Moss
Canada is ‘deeply shocked’ by the mob that stormed Capitol Hill, says Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau notes his ‘concern.’
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions