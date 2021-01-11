Trudeau told Liberals’ national board of directors ‘it looks like’ a spring election, according to a Liberal source, but Grits say it will happen based on important conditions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose Liberals are enjoying a comfortable lead in public opinion polls, told members of the party’s national board of directors before Christmas that “it looks like” the next election would happen this spring, said one source, but other sources say a spring election will only happen if the vaccine rollout is successful, if the COVID cases decrease significantly, and if the Grits remain popular in the next few months.

“So, if your PM is saying that and he’s feeling very confident about it, then there’s a very good chance it’ll be a spring election,” said the Liberal source, who spoke to The Hill Times on a not-for-attribution basis. “He said, ‘It looks like it,’ [next election will happen in spring].”

Mr. Trudeau is a member of the 35-member national board of directors of the Liberal Party that oversees the election readiness process, among other responsibilities, but he does not regularly attend meetings. He made a special appearance in a Zoom call in a mid-December meeting to offer his Christmas greetings to members of the national board.

“He was just talking very generally that the election will be coming,” the source said. “And we all need to be ready for it, potentially [it] could be a spring election.”

According to the Liberal Party website, its board of directors “works together to provide oversight and guidance to the party in matters both fiduciary, and strategic.” Also, it says the board members “meet regularly in person and by phone with the objective of ensuring the party is prepared for the next federal election.”

Braeden Caley, senior director of communications for the Liberal Party, in an emailed response to The Hill Times, did not confirm or deny Mr. Trudeau’s comment, but said the Liberals are focused on helping Canadians through the COVID-19 crisis. However, he accused the opposition parties of being focused on trying to provoke an election, but did not say how.

“While other parties have pushed for an election, Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada are focused on doing everything it takes to keep Canadians safe and supported through this global crisis,” said Mr. Caley.

“As a party, we are continuing to stay connected with Canadians in virtual ways that respect public health guidelines as we work to keep Canada moving forward.”

Mr. Caley sent The Hill Times a list of 20 candidates in held and un-held ridings who have officially been nominated and one Liberal source told The Hill Times that a “slew” of other candidates will be announced this month along with the names of national and provincial campaign co-chairs in the coming weeks.

Two other members of the national board of directors—Jim Burton from Newfoundland and Sachit Mehra from Manitoba— declined to confirm or deny Mr. Trudeau’s comment last month, saying they could not confirm internal party meeting discussions. Both said the party is focused on governance and effective management of the pandemic.

“We’re in unchartered waters: what’s first and foremost here is the safety of Canadians, and making sure we look after those who are most vulnerable in our community,” said Mr. Burton, director, Liberal Party of Canada in Newfoundland and Labrador, told The Hill Times. “And I think the Liberal government is definitely doing that.”

Mr. Mehra, chair of the federal Liberal Agency of Canada, echoed that view: “Obviously, government side and party side, two different things, right? Certainly I can tell you that, from my understanding, and observations, everybody’s focus is right now on COVID.”

But other sources also told The Hill Times that there are a few caveats for the spring election to happen, including a smooth rollout of the vaccinations, a significant decline in COVID-19 cases, and Liberal Party remaining popular in polls until then, among others.

If the Liberals did maintain their dominance in the polls giving them hope they can win a majority, the next election will most likely be called on the federal budget, sources told The Hill Times. Usually, federal budgets are tabled in February or March. These sources said that the next budget would make “a splash” as it will contain some major ideas that the government will announce, but were held back in the fall fiscal economic update. These same sources said they expect the election to happen between April and May, depending on when it’s called and the duration of the campaign. The minimum writ period is 37 days and the maximum is 51.

“Trudeau will make use of this [COVID-19 crisis] to make very big, significant moves [in the next budget],” said one Liberal MP, who also spoke to The Hill Times on a not-for-attribution basis.

“[The election will be called] this spring. There are certain factors, or caveats, of course. One is that the vaccination rollout should go on [without any major hiccups], may not be the best, but they should keep increasing [the number of people] vaccinated. And the number of reported cases should keep coming down. I think the budget will be presented in March, and the election will be called in April or May, probably May will be the election. That’s my take as of today,” said the Liberal MP, adding that things could change if there are any surprises between now and the spring.

In a minority government, an election could be called in one of the two ways—either the prime minister requests the Governor General to drop the writ, or the opposition parties defeat the government in the House on a confidence vote. Considering the party standings of all federal parties in the House, all three major opposition parties in the House will have to vote together to defeat the government.

The Liberals have 155 MPs in the 338-seat House of Commons. They need support from one of the three other recognized parties in the House to get any bill passed. The Conservatives have 121 MPs, the Bloc Québécois 32, and the NDP 24. The Green Party, which does not have party status in the House, has three seats, and there are three Independent MPs. In the 338 members House, a simple majority requires 170 votes.

A recent Nanos Research poll released on Jan. 1, suggested the Liberals were leading the second place Conservatives by a margin of 15 per cent of the votes. The Liberals had the support of 40.3 per cent of Canadians, the Conservatives 25.7 per cent, the NDP 18 per cent and the Green Party seven per cent.

And a second poll conducted by Nanos Research for the Institute of Research on Public Policy (IRPP), released late last week, suggested that 58 per cent of Canadians thought the country was headed in the right direction, the highest since 2015 when 63 per cent of Canadians felt this way, and 17 per cent higher than 2019 when only 41 per cent of Canadians said that the country was headed in the right direction. The survey also revealed that 17 per cent of Canadians described the current government’s performance as very good, and 30 per cent somewhat good. In 2019, six per cent considered the Trudeau government’s performance as very good and 21 per cent somewhat good. The survey of 1,048 Canadians was conducted between Dec. 27-30 and had a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

It’s not unusual for governing parties, in a minority government, at the federal or provincial level to pull the plug when they see an opportunity to win a majority government or to avoid being negatively affected by a political storm coming their way. Also, the opposition parties do the same when they see an opportunity to unseat the governing party or to increase their party standings to gain more influence.

In British Columbia, the NDP’s John Horgan called the snap election in the fall even though he had signed a written power-sharing agreement with the Green Party at the start of his minority government in 2017, promising not to call the provincial election prior to the fixed election date in the fall of 2021. But sensing an opportunity to win a majority, Mr. Horgan reneged on his agreement and went to the polls in the hopes of winning a majority government and he did. He won a majority government with 57 seats and the highest share of the popular vote in the party’s history. He also became British Columbia’s first two-term NDP premier.

In recent months, two other provinces— New Brunswick and Saskatchewan—have had provincial elections right in the middle of the pandemic. The minority government of the New Brunswick Progressive Conservatives was converted to majority government. The Saskatchewan Party, which held a majority government, was re-elected with another majority.

Since the October 2019 federal election, all federal political parties have been busy plotting, planning, strategizing, raising funds, nominating candidates, and making outreach phone calls to Canadians to prepare for the next election because in a minority government an election could be triggered at any time.

Greg MacEachern, a former Liberal cabinet ministerial staffer and senior vice-president, government relations for Proof Strategies, told The Hill Times that he would not be surprised if an election is called this spring after the budget.

“The reality is most minority governments in Canada last 18 to 24 months,” said Mr. MacEachern. “So we’re in that time window. As well, the prime minister could justifiably say, ‘I want my own mandate’ and the opportunity for them to go to the polls could be following the tabling of a spring budget. The Liberals could use that budget as their platform.”

However, Mr. MacEachern said, the government has to keep its focus on handling COVID-19, a once-in-a-century crisis affecting the health and economic well-being of Canadians, and they don’t want to see any party taking political advantage of the situation. Mr. MacEachern also said for a spring election to happen, the rollout of the vaccinations has to be done reasonably well and the COVID-19 cases have to be under control.

“The government has to walk a fine line here, where they don’t seem to want to enhance their own standing during a time of real strife,” he said. “It’s also a time where Canadians seem to not want anything to do with partisanship.”

Mr. MacEachern also predicted that in the coming weeks, Mr. Trudeau will issue new updated mandate letters for some cabinet ministers assigning them additional responsibilities in their respective portfolios related to the management of the pandemic crisis. A PMO spokesman told The Hill Times that new mandate letters will be issued, but did not provide any specifics.

“The mandate letters are built off of the Speech From the Throne and will be released in due course,” said Alex Wellstead, press secretary to Mr. Trudeau, in an email to The Hill Times.

Nik Nanos, founder and chief data scientist for Nanos Research, said the Liberals, strategically, would be better off going to the polls sooner rather than later. He said in the new year, there are a number of uncertainties, including the state of the economy, the vaccine rollout, and the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19. Any, or, the combined effect of, all of these uncertainties could derail the Liberal Party’s ambitions to win a majority government. If the Liberals wait longer, it will likely give an advantage to the opposition parties, he said.

“The budget document is already a quasi-political document, it’s the economic and political platform for the government of the day,” said Mr. Nanos. “So the budget would be a natural launching point because it allows the government to proactively message and make promises. And then to have an election saying, ‘If the Liberals aren’t elected, maybe these other parties might take away these things that were promising for Canadians.’ So I would say that the budget would probably be the one thing that the Liberals would want to have an election on them believing that it’s going to be, that it will have all sorts of supports for Canadians in order to get them through the pandemic.”

Eight-term Liberal MP Judy Sgro (Humber River-Black Creek, Ont.) said that she does not know when the next election will be called. She said that her party is focused on managing the COVID-19 crisis and, as an MP, she’s not thinking when the next election will be called.

“I think we should stay focused as long as we can on helping Canadians get through this terrible pandemic,” said Ms. Sgro, a former cabinet minister. “That’s our priority and what we should stay focused on is governance. This is not the time to be talking about elections.”

Liberal Party’s National Board of Directors

Leader Justin Trudeau President Suzanne Cowan National Director Azam Ishmael National Vice-President (English) Mira Ahmad National Vice-President (French) Elise Bartlett Policy Secretary Omar Raza Party Secretary Sam Bhalesar-Saran Past President Anna Gainey Director, Liberal Party of Canada (Newfoundland and Labrador) Jim Burton Director, Liberal Party of Canada (Prince Edward Island) Emily MacDonald Director, Liberal Party of Canada (Nova Scotia) Joseph Khoury Director, Liberal Party of Canada (New Brunswick) Joel Reed Director, Liberal Party of Canada (Quebec) Chelsea Craig Director, Liberal Party of Canada (Ontario) Geoff Carpenter Director, Liberal Party of Canada (Manitoba) Alex Gilroy Director, Liberal Party of Canada (Saskatchewan) Meghan McEachern Director, Liberal Party of Canada (Alberta) Eleanor Olzewski Director, Liberal Party of Canada (British Columbia) Gabe Garfinkel Director, Liberal Party of Canada (Yukon) Clarence Timmons Director, Liberal Party of Canada (North West Territories) Charles Blyth Director, Liberal Party of Canada (Nunavut) – Caucus Representative Liberal MP Francis Scarpaleggia Co-Chair, Indigenous Peoples’ Commission (Female) Suzy Kies Co-Chair, Indigenous Peoples’ Commission (Male) Conrad Desjarlais President, Native Women’s Commission Amy Robichaud President, Young Liberals of Canada – Co-Chair, Senior Liberals’ Commission (French) Roger Légaré Co-Chair, Senior Liberals Commission (English) Doug Brydges Leader’s Representative Liberal MP Omar Alghabra Treasurer John Herhalt Revenue Chair Stephen Bronfman Chair, Federal Liberal Agency of Canada Sachit Mehra Campaign Chair Suzanne Cowan Constitutional and Legal Adviser (English) Michael Fernick Constitutional and Legal Adviser (French) Prachi Shah

—Source: Liberal Party of Canada