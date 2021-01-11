Global News’ Akin gets good uptake in probing MPs’ and hopeful politics’ travel plans, CTV News’ McGregor focuses on current 338

Plus, two Conservative MPs and longtime Green MP Elizabeth May will be featured in season four of the TVO series, Political Blind Date, which airs this month.

CTV News' Glen McGregor, left, and Global News' David Akin have been asking federal politicians about their travel itineraries in recent days. Mr. Akin is expanding his data to include those hoping to run in the next election, while Mr. McGregor shared a list of the current 338 MPs last week.