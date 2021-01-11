Global News’ Akin gets good uptake in probing MPs’ and hopeful politics’ travel plans, CTV News’ McGregor focuses on current 338

Plus, two Conservative MPs and longtime Green MP Elizabeth May will be featured in season four of the TVO series, Political Blind Date, which airs this month.
CTV News' Glen McGregor, left, and Global News' David Akin have been asking federal politicians about their travel itineraries in recent days. Mr. Akin is expanding his data to include those hoping to run in the next election, while Mr. McGregor shared a list of the current 338 MPs last week. Photograph courtesy of Glen McGregor's Twitter, The Hill Times file photograph
Parliament Hill’s Global News’ chief political correspondent DavidAkin could be onto something.
Public trust is key for effective public health initiatives, says top infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch, who also says 'openness, honesty and transparency' around the vaccination regime is important.
The images of rioters donning Trump regalia and neo-Nazi garb as they wrested control of the Capitol has undermined America's push to promote democracy and has implications for Canada's own efforts, say Parliamentarians.
By the end of next week, Moderna is expected to have shipped 171,600 doses of its vaccines to Canada, a figure that will then jump to 250,000 in mid-February and 1.24 million by mid-March, says a federal official.
'Some of these MPs said that they were going to visit an elderly and infirm relative. That’s wrong,' says NDP commentator Tom Parkin, likening it to 'going 110 in the 100 km/hour zone, but not 180 like some others.'