High time Canada finally and fully invest in feminist policies at home and abroad: KAIROS

Re: “Bring back core funding for women’s groups, say MPs as new report warns sector at risk of ‘financial devastation,’ ” (The Hill Times online, Dec. 16). The pandemic’s impact on women and women-led organizations is not limited to Canada. KAIROS can attest to the profound effects that COVID-19 have had on women-led grassroots partners in the Global South. The virus has not only challenged critical service delivery to women impacted by conflict, it has exasperated gender-based domestic and state-driven violence.