Premiers can ‘ramp up’ vaccination plans in coming months, says official

By Palak Mangat      January 8, 2021

By the end of next week, Moderna is expected to have shipped 171,600 doses of its vaccines to Canada, a figure that will then jump to 250,000 in mid-February and 1.24 million by mid-March, says the official overseeing Ottawa's distribution plan for vaccines.

Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin, who oversees Ottawa's vaccination distribution plan to provinces and territories, says the feds are trying to 'provide as much visibility as possible' by sharing expected shipments for the rest of this month and February. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Federal officials signalled to provinces and territories Friday that more vaccines are coming in February, as premiers decried a looming shortage in stock.

Palak Mangat

Palak Mangat is an online reporter with The Hill Times.
- pmangat@hilltimes.com

More in News

Premiers can 'ramp up' vaccination plans in coming months, says official

News|By Palak Mangat 4:51 PM ET
By the end of next week, Moderna is expected to have shipped 171,600 doses of its vaccines to Canada, a figure that will then jump to 250,000 in mid-February and 1.24 million by mid-March, says a federal official.

Advocates welcome vaccine rollout in prisons, say risk for outbreak still high amid second wave

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Three inmates have died from COVID-19 and of the 1,149 positive cases recorded in Canada’s prisons, 167 remain active in the midst of outbreaks in three federal institutions.

Not yet clear if MPs will pay steeper price for holiday travel abroad, say politicos, but damage could come at polls

News|By Palak Mangat
'Some of these MPs said that they were going to visit an elderly and infirm relative. That’s wrong,' says NDP commentator Tom Parkin, likening it to 'going 110 in the 100 km/hour zone, but not 180 like some others.'

Federal government, MPs watch ‘descent into madness,’ condemn violence in U.S. capital

News|By Neil Moss
Canada is ‘deeply shocked’ by the mob that stormed Capitol Hill, says Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau notes his ‘concern.’

Trudeau’s move to wait his turn for vaccine signals difference in political dynamics with U.S., say experts

News|By Beatrice Paez
Some experts say it’s an open question whether having political leaders or other high-profile figures get their shots first will actually be effective at shoring up confidence in the safety of the vaccine.

Politicians ‘should have known better’ than to travel, says ‘disappointed’ Trudeau

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
It’s ‘completely unacceptable' that some Canadians have used a work sickness benefit to pay for post-vacation mandatory quarantine, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Feds expect ‘predictable flow’ of vaccines as Trudeau to meet with premiers to speed up rollout

News|By Palak Mangat
Ottawa is now 'in a better position to predict with confidence' what it will receive in January, and what is expected for February, says Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin.

Joly, Freeland top lobbying targets as activity continues to grow

News|By Palak Mangat
Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains’s name was attached to 17 communications reports for November, according to lobbying figures posted last month.

‘Society is a community, it’s not something you hold at arm’s length’: legal scholar Gregory Tardi on his new book Anatomy of an Election

News|By Mike Lapointe
Unique in its depth of analysis and insight into elections and electioneering, former public servant and current legal scholar Gregory Tardi's voluminous new work provides a day-by-day account of the 2019 contest.
