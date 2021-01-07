Trump’s incendiary rhetoric puts deterrence as credible strategy at risk

This week’s looting of the bastion of American democracy during the sacred transfer of power from the Trump administration to the incoming administration of Joseph Biden did not spell the end of democracy in America. Millions of Americans watched slack-jawed as a few thousand armed and masked insurgents broke windows and invaded Congressional offices, including the office of the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which they vandalized and left threatening notes. The army deployed the Washington D.C. National Guard to the Capitol and the F.B.I. mobilized agents.