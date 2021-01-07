Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Global

Democracy has nothing to do with being American or ‘Western’

By Gwynne Dyer       January 7, 2021

American democracy will probably survive its current difficulties. Democracy as the default mode in the world certainly will.

The obvious way to continue this article would be to point out that Joe Biden won the election, that thanks to the run-off elections in Georgia, the Democrats will control both houses of Congress, and that the joint session of Congress withstood the assault of Trump’s storm-troopers on Jan. 6, 2021, pictured, writes Gwynne Dyer. Screen capture image courtesy ABC NEWS

LONDON, U.K.—If I have to read one more hand-wringing article about the ‘crisis of American democracy’ and what it means for the world, I’m going to retch.

