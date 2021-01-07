Democracy has nothing to do with being American or ‘Western’

American democracy will probably survive its current difficulties. Democracy as the default mode in the world certainly will.

The obvious way to continue this article would be to point out that Joe Biden won the election, that thanks to the run-off elections in Georgia, the Democrats will control both houses of Congress, and that the joint session of Congress withstood the assault of Trump’s storm-troopers on Jan. 6, 2021, pictured, writes Gwynne Dyer.