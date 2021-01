R&D branch plants of Big Tech are using Canadian talent and our university professors and research institutes to develop intellectual property to be owned by the corporate parents and used to generate jobs and wealth elsewhere.

Belatedly, Industry Minister Navdeep Bains, pictured Nov. 17, 2020, is now voicing concerns over the potential takeover of promising Canadian tech companies by foreign corporations, a trend that could accelerate as a result of the pandemic. Rich with cash, Big Tech is roaming the world to buy up promising tech companies that are struggling financially. And we have companies they would like to buy, writes David Crane.