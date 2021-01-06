Trudeau’s move to wait his turn for vaccine signals difference in political dynamics with U.S., say experts

Canada’s political leaders are hewing to the vaccine guidelines the federal advisory committee has issued in waiting their turn for the shot, a departure from some of their American counterparts that some experts say speaks to differences in political dynamics.

While a number of high-profile political leaders in the U.S., such as incoming president Joe Biden and current Vice-President Mike Pence, have rolled up their sleeves in the early days of the immunization campaign in a bid to curb vaccine hesitancy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.), who just turned 49 and is far down the vaccine priority list, said he intends to wait his turn. “I am super enthusiastic about getting vaccines, and I certainly want to show people they’re safe and that we trust our doctors. But there’s a lot of vulnerable people who need to get these vaccines much quicker than I will, and we’re going to make sure that they get it first, because that’s the priority,” he told CP24 back in December.

With vaccines still a scarce commodity across much of the world, Canada and the U.S. have both turned to advisory committees to issue recommended guidelines for allocating the initial limited supply. In Canada, for example, Ottawa is poised to receive about 1.2 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by the end of January. Priority is being given to those most at risk of contracting and suffering severely from the virus, such as seniors living in congregate settings, and those more likely to get infected and transmit it because of their occupation, such as medical workers before the campaign widens to other groups.

Neither one ranks politicians high on the list, noted Françoise Baylis, a research professor at Dalhousie University.

Prof. Baylis said some politicians in the U.S. view images of themselves getting a vaccine as key to fostering public trust among those skeptical about its safety. In Canada, she noted, political leaders appear to be leaning on the message they’ve been drilling on for months that the pandemic demands a community response, requires collective sacrifice, and adherence to the best scientific evidence available. That includes abiding by the prescriptions, as much as possible, handed down by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), Canada’s federal task force, she added.

“We’re not going to be able to overcome the challenge that this virus represents unless we stand together as a community, that we all accept that we have to act in accordance with the best evidence,” said Prof. Baylis.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine was safe, easy, and pretty painless. https://t.co/odFh3lOrzh — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 31, 2020

Some experts said it’s an open question whether having political leaders or other high-profile figures will actually be effective at shoring up confidence in the safety of the vaccine.

“I don’t know of any evidence indicating that public leaders publicly taking the vaccine [is convincing]. … They’re proceeding on the assumption that if someone who is vaccine hesitant sees Joe Biden or Justin Trudeau, that’s going to make them more likely to take the vaccine,” said Nicholas King, associate professor at McGill University’s department of the social studies of medicine, of the approach some U.S. politicians are taking.

Shannon MacDonald, assistant professor at the University of Alberta’s faculty of nursing, said there’s a tradeoff in having politicians get first dibs on what’s a scarce resource at the moment and it may not ultimately end up having the intended effect of shoring up trust, especially in the U.S., where partisanship has hardened.

“If we have our leaders get vaccinated early, it sends the message that they trust the vaccine and the process. But the flip side is, people in positions of privilege will receive a scarce resource,” she said. “What if you’re on the other side of the fence, receiving this message from someone you don’t value, trust? It’s a bit of a double-edged sword.”

Prof. King said Mr. Trudeau’s decision signals to the public that they should trust the guidelines set are the “fairest” process, adding many politicians likely don’t want to be seen as “cutting in line.”

The public outcry over politicians who took trips abroad over the holidays and ensuing fallout—several have been stripped of their duties—also suggest that many Canadians wouldn’t tolerate seeing politicians get preferential treatment because of their occupation, he added.

Kate Harrison, partner at Summa Strategies, agreed that there could be some backlash if Canadians politicians were seen as jumping the queue, saying there would likely be more of a “knee-jerk reaction” if they were afforded special access. “Canada is a much smaller place; constituencies are smaller,” she said. “Politics is local everywhere, but I would say that the role a local politician plays is just fundamentally quite different than a senator or congressperson in the U.S.,” she said. “They have an expectation that [politicians] are not all that removed from themselves.”

The pandemic has also laid bare what’s considered essential to keep society humming, said Prof. King, which should prod the broader public to reckon with the treatment afforded to front-line essential workers such as grocery-store clerks and workers at meat-processing plants—many of whom are in precarious economic and social positions. He said it’s “an open question” whether politicians can reasonably fall within that category of essential workers.

“I would hope that out of fairness, and recognition of their importance, they [essential workers] would be paid more, offered more protection. It’s easy to say an MP is more essential to the functioning of society than a bunch of people who are checkout clerks, and that justifies the esteem and pay differences,” said Prof. King. “But those grocery store workers are far more essential.”

Such moves by politicians to cast themselves as spokespersons for the inoculation campaign haven’t been without criticism.

Expected shipment of vaccine doses for the month of January. Source: Public Health Agency of Canada

Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among those who publicized her vaccine appointment, sharing a video of herself getting the shot in late December with her 8.2 million followers on Instagram.

In a tweet defending her decision to get a vaccine not long after it was approved for use, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said she hoped that, by demonstrating she wasn’t hesitant about receiving the shot, many Americans would trust the regulatory process, noting widespread resistance to pandemic restrictions and measures like mask-wearing made her call necessary. “Our job is to make sure the vaccine isn’t politicized the way masks were politicized,” she tweeted in response to Republican Senator Rand Paul.

Gee, maybe if the GOP hadn’t spent so much time undermining public faith in science, masks,& COVID itself, I wouldn’t have to weigh the potential misinfo consequences of what wld happen if leaders urged ppl to take a new vaccine that we weren’t taking ourselves! & @ me next time https://t.co/roMnvkyvoT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 21, 2020

There could be other dynamics at play in Canada’s calculations that speak to long-standing political traditions.

Sheamus Murphy, partner at Counsel Public Affairs, said many of Canada’s political leaders have resisted making investments that would benefit themselves by dint of their position at the public’s expense, pointing to how 24 Sussex Drive, the prime minister’s principal residence, has fallen into disrepair over the years, and also how a pair of Challenger jets used by high-profile federal officials are no longer up to modern aviation standards.

“There’s just years and years of examples of prime ministers who’ve refused to make those types of investments relative to world leaders,” he said. “It’s part of the dynamic in this country. They don’t want to be seen as feathering their own nest.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Françoise Baylis is the current Canada Research Chair in bioethics and philosophy at Dalhousie University. She no longer holds the title.

The Hill Times