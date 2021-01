If Justin Trudeau is going to win the next election, (which some speculate could come as soon as this spring) he’ll have to inject his leadership persona with more toughness.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured Dec. 4, 2020, in Ottawa. How can the prime minister go about convincing Canadians that, despite his inherent amicable niceness, he’s got the internal toughness necessary to guide a nation through both the COVID crisis and any looming economic downturn that might be coming our way, writes Gerry Nicholls.