Canada key ally in EU’s Eastern Partnership effort, says Estonian ambassador

Some experts say it’s an open question whether having political leaders or other high-profile figures get their shots first will actually be effective at shoring up confidence in the safety of the vaccine.
'Some of these MPs said that they were going to visit an elderly and infirm relative. That’s wrong,' says NDP commentator Tom Parkin, likening it to 'going 110 in the 100 km/hour zone, but not 180 like some others.'
Unique in its depth of analysis and insight into elections and electioneering, former public servant and current legal scholar Gregory Tardi's voluminous new work provides a day-by-day account of the 2019 contest.
Canada is facing a 'once-in-a-century opportunity to finally complete nation-building in the country by putting our efforts for innovation and investment into the North,' according to Arctic expert Jessica Shadian.
'Occasionally, the heavy equipment noise can intrude on my concentration,' says Dominion Carillonneur Andrea McCrady of working amid construction on the Hill. 'From time to time, a blast goes off that shakes the tower.'