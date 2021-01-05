Politicians ‘should have known better’ than to travel, says ‘disappointed’ Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau chastised politicians—including two in his caucus—who “should have known better” than to travel over the holidays and undermine public health messaging.

“As leaders, we’ve been encouraging and exhorting Canadians to continue to do the right thing, so it is unfortunate to see a number of politicians not taking their own advice,” said Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) during his first presser of the new year on Jan. 5.

“That’s why all Canadians were so disappointed to see so many examples of folks who should have known better, doing things that put us all at risk.”

At least 10 Parliamentarians have confirmed travelling since the beginning of the pandemic, including six who travelled in recent weeks over the holidays as public health officials warned the already-spiking second wave would worsen if people didn’t tighten their social circles and limit their movement. In late December, Ontario went into lockdown banning most non-essential business, while Quebec is set to announce new strict measures of three to four weeks, and possibly a curfew, as reported by La Presse.

Canadian officials have recommended against all non-essential travel since March, requiring two-week quarantines upon return, and on Jan. 7, travellers will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test to board flights. MPs who admitted to travelling over the parliamentary break have faced public backlash and within the Liberal caucus, “consequences,” as Mr. Trudeau put it.

Liberal MP Kamal Khera (Brampton West, Ont.) gave up her position as parliamentary secretary to the minister of international development, and Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi (Pierrefonds-Dollard, Que.) stepped down from his House committee roles. NDP MP Niki Ashton (Churchill-Keewatinook Aski, Man.) was stripped of her critic roles for a trip to Greece to visit her ill grandmother.

Conservative MP David Sweet (Flamborough—Glanbrook, Ont.) resigned as chair of the House Ethics Committee and announced he would not run for a sixth term following his trip to the United States to address a “property issue,” and later staying it was “for leisure.” Conservative MP Ron Liepert (Calgary-Signal Hill, Alta.), who has travelled to his home in Palm Desert, Calif., twice since the pandemic started, including a recent trip to deal with “essential house maintenance issues,” has not been reprimanded for the latest trip south, per CBC News. At least one Senator is in the mix, too—Conservative Senate Leader Don Plett (Landmark, Man.)—who said in a statement that he left for Mexico on Dec. 28, but “reflected on his decision” upon arrival and booked a return trip home for Dec. 31.

Mr. Trudeau said he shared the frustration of pandemic-fatigued Canadians outraged that politicians at provincial and federal levels chose to travel abroad over the holidays as cases spiked and some provinces moved to tighten restrictions to stamp down the expected increase in active cases. A number of provincial representatives are in hot water, particularly in Alberta, where at least six United Conservative Party MLAs and high-ranking staffers travelled during the holidays.

“As cases skyrocket in countless countries, this is the time to double down,” Mr. Trudeau said during an opening statement, pleading that Canadians not to make sacrifices over the past months that will “go to waste” and noted the number of active cases jumped to 8,400 on New Year’s Eve, up from almost 7,500 the day before.

Feds closing benefit loophole ‘right now’: Trudeau

Mr. Trudeau promised the government is working to close a loophole so that people who travel out of the country for non-essential reasons, including for recreation, will not be eligible for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit.

Designed to support workers who are sick or were exposed to COVID-19 during a self-imposed quarantine, reports have suggested some Canadians are using the $1,000 two-week allowance to pay for the mandatory isolation upon return to Canada from travel.

Mr. Trudeau said it wasn’t created to pay for post-vacation quarantine, and anyone who travelled for non-essential reasons will not be able to access the sickness benefit.

“Nobody dreamt of the idea that it could be used by people who are ignoring public health recommendations,” he said.

“That is something we’re going to fix right now,” he said, calling it “completely unacceptable.”

He wouldn’t say if that would come in the form of new legislation, but said he’s tasked the ministers responsible to come up with solutions “rapidly” and more information would be revealed in the “days to come.”

With the negative-test requirements to board Canadian flights comes on Jan 7, Mr. Trudeau defended Canada’s approach to stemming the spread of infections with travellers as the source. Officials are making about 5,000 daily calls to monitor travellers in quarantine, who have accounted for less than two per cent of new COVID-19 cases over the pandemic, he said.

