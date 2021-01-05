Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
News

Politicians ‘should have known better’ than to travel, says ‘disappointed’ Trudeau

By Samantha Wright Allen      January 5, 2021

It’s ‘completely unacceptable' that some Canadians have used a work sickness benefit to pay for post-vacation mandatory quarantine, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured in December 2020, briefed reporters today. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau chastised politicians—including two in his caucus—who “should have known better” than to travel over the holidays and undermine public health messaging. 

“As leaders, we’ve been encouraging and exhorting Canadians to continue to do the right thing, so it is unfortunate to see a number of politicians not taking their own advice,” said Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) during his first presser of the new year on Jan. 5. 

“That’s why all Canadians were so disappointed to see so many examples of folks who should have known better, doing things that put us all at risk.”

At least 10 Parliamentarians have confirmed travelling since the beginning of the pandemic, including six who travelled in recent weeks over the holidays as public health officials warned the already-spiking second wave would worsen if people didn’t tighten their social circles and limit their movement. In late December, Ontario went into lockdown banning most non-essential business, while Quebec is set to announce new strict measures of three to four weeks, and possibly a curfew, as reported by La Presse.

Liberal MP Kamal Khera stepped down from her parliamentary secretary role following travel in December to attend a memorial for deceased family members in the United States. Photograph courtesy of Twitter/Kamal Khera

Canadian officials have recommended against all non-essential travel since March, requiring two-week quarantines upon return, and on Jan. 7, travellers will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test to board flights. MPs who admitted to travelling over the parliamentary break have faced public backlash and within the Liberal caucus, “consequences,” as Mr. Trudeau put it.

Liberal MP Kamal Khera (Brampton West, Ont.) gave up her position as parliamentary secretary to the minister of international development, and Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi (Pierrefonds-Dollard, Que.) stepped down from his House committee roles. NDP MP Niki Ashton (Churchill-Keewatinook Aski, Man.) was stripped of her critic roles for a trip to Greece to visit her ill grandmother.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is under fire for what he know about several of his UCP MLAs travelling abroad over the holidays. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Conservative MP David Sweet (Flamborough—Glanbrook, Ont.) resigned as chair of the House Ethics Committee and announced he would not run for a sixth term following his trip to the United States to address a “property issue,” and later staying it was “for leisure.” Conservative MP Ron Liepert (Calgary-Signal Hill, Alta.), who has travelled to his home in Palm Desert, Calif., twice since the pandemic started, including a recent trip to deal with “essential house maintenance issues,” has not been reprimanded for the latest trip south, per CBC News. At least one Senator is in the mix, too—Conservative Senate Leader Don Plett (Landmark, Man.)—who said in a statement that he left for Mexico on Dec. 28, but “reflected on his decision” upon arrival and booked a return trip home for Dec. 31.

Mr. Trudeau said he shared the frustration of pandemic-fatigued Canadians outraged that politicians at provincial and federal levels chose to travel abroad over the holidays as cases spiked and some provinces moved to tighten restrictions to stamp down the expected increase in active cases. A number of provincial representatives are in hot water, particularly in Alberta, where at least six United Conservative Party MLAs and high-ranking staffers travelled during the holidays.

“As cases skyrocket in countless countries, this is the time to double down,” Mr. Trudeau said during an opening statement, pleading that Canadians not to make sacrifices over the past months that will “go to waste” and noted the number of active cases jumped to 8,400 on New Year’s Eve, up from almost 7,500 the day before. 

Feds closing benefit loophole ‘right now’: Trudeau

Mr. Trudeau promised the government is working to close a loophole so that people who travel out of the country for non-essential reasons, including for recreation, will not be eligible for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit.

Designed to support workers who are sick or were exposed to COVID-19 during a self-imposed quarantine, reports have suggested some Canadians are using the $1,000 two-week allowance to pay for the mandatory isolation upon return to Canada from travel. 

Mr. Trudeau said it wasn’t created to pay for post-vacation quarantine, and anyone who travelled for non-essential reasons will not be able to access the sickness benefit.

“Nobody dreamt of the idea that it could be used by people who are ignoring public health recommendations,” he said.

“That is something we’re going to fix right now,” he said, calling it “completely unacceptable.”

He wouldn’t say if that would come in the form of new legislation, but said he’s tasked the ministers responsible to come up with solutions “rapidly” and more information would be revealed in the “days to come.”

With the negative-test requirements to board Canadian flights comes on Jan 7, Mr. Trudeau defended Canada’s approach to stemming the spread of infections with travellers as the source. Officials are making about 5,000 daily calls to monitor travellers in quarantine, who have accounted for less than two per cent of new COVID-19 cases over the pandemic, he said.  

swallen@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

Samantha Wright Allen

Samantha Wright Allen is a reporter for The Hill Times.
- swallen@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Joly, Freeland top lobbying targets as activity continues to grow

News|By Palak Mangat
Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains’s name was attached to 17 communications reports for November, according to lobbying figures posted last month.

‘Society is a community, it’s not something you hold at arm’s length’: legal scholar Gregory Tardi on his new book Anatomy of an Election

News|By Mike Lapointe
Unique in its depth of analysis and insight into elections and electioneering, former public servant and current legal scholar Gregory Tardi's voluminous new work provides a day-by-day account of the 2019 contest.

Canada’s Arctic ‘a serious border we must master and manage,’ says leading security expert, as accelerating climate change dramatically alters the North

News|By Mike Lapointe
Canada is facing a 'once-in-a-century opportunity to finally complete nation-building in the country by putting our efforts for innovation and investment into the North,' according to Arctic expert Jessica Shadian.

Even through Centre Block’s shutdown and massive renovation project, McCrady keeps a steady hand on Parliament Hill’s bells

News|By Paige Peacock
'Occasionally, the heavy equipment noise can intrude on my concentration,' says Dominion Carillonneur Andrea McCrady of working amid construction on the Hill. 'From time to time, a blast goes off that shakes the tower.'

Future of Canada’s Middle East strategy ‘under consideration’ as it puts leadership of NATO training mission in rearview mirror

News|By Neil Moss
The $1.39-billion renewal of the Middle East strategy that was announced in the 2019 budget lapses at the end of the current fiscal year.

Chagger talks diversity, anti-racism strategy rollout, and COVID-19 as turbulent 2020 comes to a close

News|By Mike Lapointe
'A multicultural society, one that is truly open and inclusive, is always a work in progress,' says Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Bardish Chagger in a wide-ranging, end-of-year interview.

A historic event is unfolding in India as farmers protest en masse

Opinion|By Kanwar Hazrah
The protests are a harsh spotlight on the true nature of the populist rightwing forces that seek to harness hyper-nationalist rhetoric and majority grievance politics to give away public riches to private interests.

New veterans watchdog says she has ‘solid mandate,’ working ‘flat out’ in first weeks on the job

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Canada's new veterans ombudsperson Nishika Jardine says she wants to look at gaps in service, progress for women and Indigenous veterans, and she 'wants to get the word out' about what the office actually does.

Centre Block’s renovation of a century: inside the plans, possibilities, and priorities of the building’s overhaul

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Alongside Centre Block's renovation is final construction of the new, underground Parliamentary Welcome Centre complex, which will serve as the new public route into Parliament Hill.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions