Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin, pictured Jan. 5, 2021, who is overseeing the logistics of the vaccine distribution process at the Public Health Agency of Canada, says Canada is due to receive 208,000 vaccine doses from Pfizer a week over the next three weeks. Moderna is also due to ship 171,000 doses by Jan. 11. So far, of the more than 424,050 vaccine doses that have arrived, some 148,000 Canadians have gotten a shot.