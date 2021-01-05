Jet-setting politicians shouldn’t be surprised when the public asks for heads to roll

OTTAWA—“Do as I say, not as I do” seems like an apt proverb for the times as more stories emerge about politicians who, during the holiday period or prior, thought they’d take some personal foreign travel when the rest of us were told by them not to. While it is true, based on available public reporting, that an uber majority of elected officials followed the rules they set out and lectured us to follow, a few high-profile rule breakers have damaged the credibility of the politician as public health messenger.