Opinion

Canada should repeal ‘archaic’ law permitting corporal punishment

Research shows that corporal punishment is ineffective and harmful, and 650 professional organizations across the country have called on Canada to repeal the law. 

The government of Canada, including Justice Minister David Lametti, should act and repeal section 43 of the Criminal Code to end an archaic law that gives adults licence to intentionally inflict violence on children, write legal and social work scholars.  The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Canada recently celebrated National Child Day, recognizing our commitment to upholding the rights of children. Yet despite this annual celebration, we continue to violate children’s basic rights to protection from violence. Most Canadians would be surprised to know that our law not only excuses but justifies hitting and hurting children in the name of discipline. Placed in our Criminal Code in 1892, this law has remained while all adults have gained protection from corporal punishment. Children are the only citizens who Canada has steadfastly refused to protect from the intentional infliction of pain as a teaching tool.

