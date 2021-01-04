Canada should repeal ‘archaic’ law permitting corporal punishment

Canada recently celebrated National Child Day, recognizing our commitment to upholding the rights of children. Yet despite this annual celebration, we continue to violate children’s basic rights to protection from violence. Most Canadians would be surprised to know that our law not only excuses but justifies hitting and hurting children in the name of discipline. Placed in our Criminal Code in 1892, this law has remained while all adults have gained protection from corporal punishment. Children are the only citizens who Canada has steadfastly refused to protect from the intentional infliction of pain as a teaching tool.