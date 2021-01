LONDON, U.K.—On Monday morning, a British judge finally rejected the U.S. attempt to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and jail him forever (or at least for 175 years in a high-security “supermax” prison) on the grounds that he is, as Joe Biden once called him, a “high-tech terrorist.” The vindictiveness of the American security establishment towards whistleblowers is awesome to behold.