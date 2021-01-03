‘Society is a community, it’s not something you hold at arm’s length’: legal scholar Gregory Tardi on his new book Anatomy of an Election

Knowledge about elections is an “absolutely fundamental” aspect of citizenship, says Greg Tardi, long-time public servant, legal scholar, and author of the new book, Anatomy of an Election: Canada’s Federal General Election of 2019 Through the Lens of Political Law.

“If you’re going to be a member of society, then I think the best way to express your participation, the best way to express your interest, is to vote,” said Mr. Tardi in a wide-ranging interview with The Hill Times recently. “I have absolutely no sympathy for people who say, ‘It’s so complicated, they are all against each other, they are just a bunch of crooks’; no, sorry, this is your society.”

“Take the time to go and cast a ballot. Society is a community, it’s not something you hold at arm’s length,” he said.

At just over 800 pages, the comprehensive work consists of five parts: from how the stage for the 2019 election was set by the governing Liberals following their majority victory in 2015, to the campaign and election day, election results, and finally into the formation of government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.).

The diary of the contest “examines how it all works,” writes former longtime CBC’s The National anchor Peter Mansbridge who penned the foreword to the book.

“Our system isn’t magical. It’s based on principles established years ago that we constantly try to sharpen and improve upon,” continues Mr. Mansbridge, who covered his first federal election in 1972 before covering 14 more with Canada’s national broadcaster. “In a democracy we don’t accept everything just because we’re told to. It is better to see how things are made. It’s especially valuable to see how elections are made.”

Idea for book came more than a quarter century ago during 1993 campaign

Mr. Tardi’s legal analysis of the 2019 contest follows an extensive career as a public servant. Joining Elections Canada as a legal counsel in 1991, he spent 11 years there before landing a post as a legal adviser in the House of Commons, where he would spend 15 more.

Early inspiration for the book began more than a quarter of a century ago during the 1993 general election—Canada’s 35th that led to the election of former prime minister Jean Chrétien’s Liberals into majority government by unseating deeply unpopular Kim Campbell’s Progressive Conservatives—when Mr. Tardi penned a seven-page diary of his observations of the process that was ultimately never published.

“Of course, as an election lawyer at the time, I couldn’t do that,” said Mr. Tardi. “Since 1993, at every opportunity, at every single election, whether I was still with Elections Canada or at the House of Commons, I’ve written something—short papers or lists of notes about that particular election—and when it came close to the 2019 election, I thought to myself that if I want to develop the very original idea from 1993, this is the time to do it.”

During the campaign, Mr. Tardi would do a complete media sweep of the landscape three and sometimes four times a day and gather as much pertinent information as possible, helping account for his meticulous, day-by-day account of the events.

“That’s the best way to go about it, because the media provide the absolute, raw material which you have to base an account of the campaign as it involves day to day,” said Mr. Tardi, who also noted there is a “very subtle distinction” between the media as merely reporting what happens and the media’s role in driving different issues.”

“Where the media starts driving issues is through think pieces, editorials, more serious columnists, [and] it’s very worthwhile paying close attention to what these columnists have to say,” he said. “They’re not always right, but very often, they denote trends and patterns which you then have to pay attention to.”

Following his retirement from the public service, Mr. Tardi now devotes himself to teaching and writing full-time, and most recently teaches students at the University of McGill’s law school about elections and political law.

Bill C-19 ‘extremely practical and wise course of action by Elections Canada’

When asked about his thoughts on Canada’s current political climate, what he will be keeping his eyes on from a democratic perspective, and what the next federal campaign may look like—whenever that may be—Mr. Tardi said he hesitates about the idea of a spring 2021 election.

“On the fixed date, the next election should be Oct. 16, 2023. We may or may not make it that far—I think there is probably a greater chance with Mr. O’Toole as the head of the Conservative party to have a premature election than there was with Mr. Scheer in his last few months after the last election,” said Mr. Tardi. “That having been said, I think, despite the linguistic bravado, everybody including Mr. O’Toole is very cautious.”

Bill C-19, an amendment to the Canada Elections Act which saw it’s first reading on Dec. 10, would empower Elections Canada to make temporary changes to this country’s electoral process as a function of the pandemic if the legislation passes.

“It’s actually quite interesting and in terms of legislative drafting it’s quite unique, but that technicality being set aside, I think it’s an extremely practical and wise course of action by Elections Canada and the government just in case there is actually an election,” said Mr. Tardi.

Without a “shadow of a doubt,” no matter the cause of the election, the two issues that will come up will be resolution of the pandemic and Canada’s national debt that has skyrocketed in the tumultuous months of 2020.

“Is the vaccine being shipped to Canada, is it being distributed properly, are people being inoculated at a good enough pace to reduce the risk to the population, is there anybody being left out,” said Mr. Tardi. “And God forbid that the population of some Indigenous communities be left out—first of all, because they are suffering, but secondly, because they already have a tendency of feeling left out, so if a community like Mattawa in northern Manitoba would be disadvantaged, we would quite rightly hear about it.”

“The flip side of that is the question of the new national debt. And that, at its core, is technical economics, which most people don’t understand,” said Mr. Tardi.

“There are a number of different theories about the size of the debt and how quickly to reduce it, he said, adding it’s a “dangerous issue because it’s prone to misunderstanding and indeed, to misinterpretation.”

Besides political law, Mr. Tardi said he has now adopted election law as a “must-do subject matter.”

“But beyond the doors of a law school, all citizens should know about this, he said. “Finally—and I don’t want to take a position—but it’s worth having a conversation about compulsory voting,” said Mr. Tardi.

Anatomy of an Election, published by Irwin Law, made The Hill Times’ Top 100 Best Books List in 2020.

