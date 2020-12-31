Canada’s Arctic ‘a serious border we must master and manage,’ says leading security expert, as accelerating climate change dramatically alters the North

As accelerating climate change continues to radically alter this country’s vast, disparately populated, and resource-rich Arctic landscape, Canadians, politicians and policy-makers should no longer view the region as a “distant tundra,” according to security expert Irvin Studin, who argues that Canada should be regarded as a “major Arctic country” with a “serious border that we must master and manage.”

And according to Arctic expert Jessica Shadian, any shift in this direction would require unprecedented, national leadership through a “much more consolidated, focused, high-level concentration in the Prime Minister’s Office” on infrastructure developments in the region in the years and decades to come.

Mr. Studin, editor-in-chief of Global Brief magazine and president of the Institute for 21st Century Questions, told The Hill Times that he believes “the Canadian policy move is not to change our behaviour or change our industrial structure in order to contribute to what we imagine to be a reversal, because that presumes we’re going to refreeze the Arctic. That’s a total absurdity in real life—the Arctic is opening up. That is not a moral question, it’s an objective reality.”

“Climate change is happening, it’s an objective force, it’s a parameter, and we must learn to incorporate it,” said Mr. Studin, who also spent time in the Privy Council Office in Ottawa as well as in the Australian Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

According to a recent Arctic report card spearheaded by a number of researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the University of Colorado Boulder, “taken as a whole, across a variety of disciplines and viewpoints, the story is unambiguous: the transformation of the Arctic to a warmer, less frozen, and biologically changed region is well underway.”

Glaciers and ice sheets outside of Greenland also continued a trend of significant ice loss, dominated largely by ice loss from Alaska and Arctic Canada, according to the report, with one of the editors of the annual assessment telling The New York Times that “nearly everything in the Arctic, from ice and snow to human activity, is changing so quickly that there is no reason to think that in 30 years much of anything will be as it is today.”

‘We have to change our imagination altogether’

Coming out of the pandemic, policy-makers are now looking to change the economic coordinates of the country, said Mr. Studin.

“The Arctic is Canada’s move—an agenda that mobilizes the entire country is the Arctic,” according to the security expert. “There’s no growth agenda, there’s no economic agenda in Canada other than throwing money at a demobilized population, tax cuts here, a bit of infrastructure there—we have to change our imagination altogether.”

Geographically, the landmass of Canada’s Arctic is larger than most regions on the planet. The Yukon is as large as France, the Northwest Territories as large as Germany, Ukraine and France combined, with Nunavut larger than both of them, said Mr. Studin.

“Together those three territories are as big as the European Union, not including the U.K,” he said.

Given that the total combined population of those territories is just under 115,000, according to the 2016 census, Mr. Studin has also called for Canada’s first ever northern immigration strategy.

“It’s unacceptably small for our circumstance—we will die fast and poor, given the opening up of the market and the strategic competition to come,” said Mr. Studin. “The North now presents this type of 19th century problem for Canada. If we can understand our own circumstances, and we switch our thinking all of a sudden to say that the North becomes the centre of Canadian activity, it is as big as all of Europe.”

“I want us to look it at as the equivalent of our southern border, but to the North,” he said. “We have four borders this century—America, China, Russia and Europe—and we need to manage all of them.”

For Mr. Studin, “we ought not to think of the North as a frozen tundra.”

“The question is, what are you going to do? There’s our opportunity and that’s the way we need to think about this,” said Mr. Studin.

Canada facing ‘once-in-a-century opportunity to finally complete nation-building’

Jessica Shadian, president and CEO of Arctic360 and a distinguished senior fellow at the Bill Graham Centre for Contemporary International History at the University of Toronto, told The Hill Times that Canada is facing a “once-in-a-century opportunity to finally complete nation-building in the country by putting our efforts for innovation and investment into the North, where we have enormous opportunity.”

“Discussions about why the Arctic is changing are common, yet less attention is paid to how Canada should react,” said Prof. Shadian. “If we turn to many of our Arctic and, particularly, Nordic neighbours, we see that they understand their northern regions as critical for national economic growth and a key to fostering 21st century innovations.”

Arctic360 works with Indigenous development corporations, northern governments, the federal government, private sector, and other stakeholders to help educate and attract Canadian and global investment to the North American Arctic, according to its website, with Prof. Shadian adding that her organization’s focus has been on the infrastructure deficit and how to get Canadians all over the country to understand the opportunities and the need for investment in the North.

“Building on Minister McKenna’s own words, ‘It’s time go big or go home,’ ” said Prof. Shadian. “We continuously look at [the North] as a place that’s so remote, where every kind of critical infrastructure development is too difficult. This approach by the federal government has led to underinvestment and neglect and a region locked in a perpetual state of welfare.”

Given that the Arctic is “divvied out to all sorts of offices and ministries,” said Prof. Shadian, “we have no cohesion, in that sense, and we don’t have anything at the highest level, and I personally feel we could be doing a lot more at the highest level that is on the soft diplomacy side.”

As Canada’s Arctic-specific think tank, Prof. Shadian said she believes her organization can have an important role to play.

“We could be inviting our Greenlandic neighbours and our Alaskan neighbours and having a lot more dialogue and discussion about how we work together—we have many of the same issues as one another,” she said. “We have a lot of minerals and resources, and certainly not enough infrastructure.”

Prof. Shadian also said she would like to see the country playing a much greater leadership role on the global stage, particularly in newly emerging areas beyond the Arctic Council, where Canada’s federal focus lies at this point.

“We need a much more consolidated, focused, high-level concentration in the PMO’s office on our Arctic,” she said. “We need to be bolder—our Arctic policy framework has focused so much internally on co-development and ensuring that it’s a collaborative effort with northerners. That may be the framework for how we go about doing things here together in Canada, but we don’t put forward any sort of strategy that speaks to the world.”

Because of government indecision, ‘the fall mark has always been to do nothing’

Robert Huebert, associate professor at the University of Calgary, said that in terms of Arctic infrastructure, “we have never figured out in this country if we actually want to put in infrastructure which will inevitably lead to economic development, or if we want to maintain the North as a pristine environmental park” in an interview with The Hill Times.

“And so I think because of this indecision in terms of where we want to go, the fall mark has always been to do nothing,” he said.

Part of the problem is the difficulty of doing anything, said Prof. Huebert, pointing to the challenges the Harper government had with building the road from Tuktoyaktuk to Inuvik, a project initially envisioned by former prime minister John Diefenbaker decades ago in the 1960s.

“It was incredibly difficult to do so just because of the climate, the geography, permafrost, so the infrastructure issue is always problematic, the issue of the government doing it by itself is always so expensive, but if you tie in industry to do it with you, you then have to be giving the green light for industry to make cost recovery,” said Prof. Huebert, who also argues that the Arctic is quickly becoming the “geopolitical centre of gravity,” pointing to the increasing presence and interest in the region by the Americans, the Chinese, and the Russians.

“The region that is most central and therefore the most dangerous in terms of this interaction, is of course, the Arctic,” said Prof. Huebert.

‘The Canadian Arctic is a long way from the economic reality of the Russian Arctic’

The Arctic already is a major strategic region for Russia, because it’s economic output is existential to the Russian state as it currently exists, said professor ​Adam Lajeunesse, who is the Irving Shipbuilding Chair in Canadian Arctic Marine Security Policy and an assistant professor at the Mulroney Institute of Government at St. Francis Xavier University.

“The oil, the gas, the resources […] Canada is fundamentally different. Economic development in the Canadian North is absolutely minimal for a variety of different reasons—right now there is only a handful of functioning mines in the Canadian North, there is development occurring but very slowly, there is very little in the way of infrastructure, ports, roads and there are no two communities in Nunavut connected by roads, and it’s very difficult to get equipment in and resources out.”

Prof. Lajeunesse noted that although the Arctic is not going to make much of an impact on national statistics in terms of job recovery, over the longer term, the region is resource rich and that there is indeed the possibility the region will become a national economic driver.

“But that is very much in the long term,” said Prof. Lajeunesse. “Before that happens, you have got a lot of steps to take—there is a lot of infrastructure that needs to be built, mines, presuming this economic future is mining based, those need to be built, this is a very long process and there are a lot of actors involved.”

“So the Canadian Arctic is a long way from the economic reality of the Russian Arctic,” said Prof. Lajeunesse.

On Dec. 21, the federal government blocked a $230-million deal between Canadian-based TMAC Resources Inc. and Chinese company Shandong Gold Mining Co., according to CBC, a deal which was approved by shareholders but did not receive Canadian regulatory approval, as it was subject to a national security review of investments under the Investment Canada Act.

According to the National Post on Dec. 24, Chinese government representatives said Canada was “wrong” to reject the proposed takeover, calling it “politicization of normal economic cooperation” between China and Canada.

mlapointe@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times