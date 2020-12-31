A year like none other in living memory

Let’s remember COVID-19 does not cancel Santa Claus, caring, or our hopes and dreams for the future. We will still have our vision of a brighter day tomorrow, or our love and support for one another in trying times.

As we look towards a new, and hopefully better, year, there is still much to be thankful for coming from 2020. We can celebrate the indomitable nature of the human spirit, which has been displayed once again, and we really are our sisters’ and brothers’ keepers during the worst of times.