A year like none other in living memory

Let’s remember COVID-19 does not cancel Santa Claus, caring, or our hopes and dreams for the future. We will still have our vision of a brighter day tomorrow, or our love and support for one another in trying times.
As we look towards a new, and hopefully better, year, there is still much to be thankful for coming from 2020. We can celebrate the indomitable nature of the human spirit, which has been displayed once again, and we really are our sisters’ and brothers’ keepers during the worst of times. Unsplash photograph by Manuel Peris Tirado
The year 2020 did not start off well and then quickly went downhill into an unforgettable quagmire from which we have yet to recover.
'Occasionally, the heavy equipment noise can intrude on my concentration,' says Dominion Carillonneur Andrea McCrady of working amid construction on the Hill. 'From time to time, a blast goes off that shakes the tower.'
'A multicultural society, one that is truly open and inclusive, is always a work in progress,' says Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Bardish Chagger in a wide-ranging, end-of-year interview.
The protests are a harsh spotlight on the true nature of the populist rightwing forces that seek to harness hyper-nationalist rhetoric and majority grievance politics to give away public riches to private interests.
Canada's new veterans ombudsperson Nishika Jardine says she wants to look at gaps in service, progress for women and Indigenous veterans, and she 'wants to get the word out' about what the office actually does.
'It’s a very sad and tragic story where the Canadian institution which is entrusted with protecting Canadians from racism and discrimination is itself, apparently, a source of racism and discrimination,' Mr. McNairn.
'We have to take the Maverick Party seriously and we have to take the frustrations that Albertans feel seriously, but it is Conservative MPs who are standing up for the interests of Alberta,' says MP Michael Cooper.