If the government is serious in its desire to sustain the aerospace, and defence aerospace industry, it must do so through a well-reasoned and resourced strategy.

Of all sectors, aerospace has been among the hardest hit in the global economy to date. This not only includes airlines, but manufacturers and maintainers—with decreased orders and reductions in maintenance, repair, and overhaul work due to reductions in service, which has knock-on effects for the rest of the economy, writes Richard Shimooka.