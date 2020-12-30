Even through Centre Block’s shutdown and massive renovation project, McCrady keeps a steady hand on Parliament Hill’s bells

On a regular day, Dominion Carillonneur Andrea McCrady arrives at work at 8 a.m. She gears up, starting with her work boots, then puts on her orange reflective vest, her work helmet and goggles, and nowadays her mask, and heads out into the construction zone that is now the Centre Block building.

Accompanied by a security escort, Ms. McCrady makes her way to the building’s third floor. From there, she climbs 188 steps to get to the windowless room where the Peace Tower’s carillon resides and begins her program.

Ms. McCrady is the hidden hand behind the bells of Parliament Hill’s carillon. After a worldwide search, she was appointed Canada’s fifth dominion carillonneur in 2008.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, the bells on Parliament Hill represent a sense of normalcy for Ottawa residents. From outside, on the grounds of Parliament Hill, the noises of the construction compete with the sounds of the carillon’s bells.

The Centre Block building closed for renovations as part of a historic restoration and modernization project, which is expected to span more than 10 years, at the end of 2018. Eventually, the renovations will reach the Peace Tower, displacing Ms. McCrady from her home in the four walls of the tower alongside her carillon.

A carillon is a keyboard made up of a combination of levers and a panel board that are played by both hands and feet. The pedal board is connected by cables to clappers which strike the bells. The Peace Tower’s carillon has 53 bells.

“It’s pretty noisy on the Hill. There are detonations and trucks and back up beeps and pile drivers constantly. So standing by, on the lawn, to listen to the carillon is not really ideal these days,” Ms. McCrady told The Hill Times.

Her daily program is also available via live stream, which tends to filter out the construction noise. Ms. McCrady said she often tells people it’s almost better to listen to the carillon these days through the stream, rather than coming to listen to it live on the Hill.

“Occasionally the heavy equipment noise can intrude on my concentration,” she said. “From time to time, a blast goes off that shakes the tower.”

Controlled blasting is taking place—on average three to five times a day—as part of excavation work to build a new, underground welcome centre complex along the front of Centre Block. In turn, roughly 300 seismic monitors have been installed around the precinct, including on the Peace Tower.

Ms. McCrady plays the Peace Tower carillon every weekday. The program begins at 12 p.m. from September to June, and shifts to 11 a.m. in July and August for the height of tourist season. Each day begins with O’Canada, followed by a series of songs often centred around a theme. Her regular schedule was altered for a time due the pandemic and renovation work on Centre Block, but it resumed in full in July and she has played (almost) every week since.

Occasionally, there are additional programs specific to monumental events, such as Canada Day and Remembrance Day. For the month of December, many of the daily programs have been focused around Christmas.

Ms. McCrady assigns a theme to each of her programs. “I’m constantly designing programs and [trying] to fit the occasion or to catch somebody’s ear and make them smile or make them think,” she said.

Her range of songs is diverse, from classical symphonies to classic Disney songs, which were featured on July 31 earlier this year to welcome back her first daily program during the pandemic. But she said her favourite song to play is O’Canada.

“I open every program with O’Canada and it’s a great privilege to be playing O’Canada on the Peace Tower carillon,” she said.

Keeping the programs interesting is always on Ms. McCrady’s mind. Sometimes her inspiration comes while on her commute to work. She comes up with a theme and then finds songs to accompany it, or vice versa.

“It’s never a dull moment and I’m constantly trying to keep the repertoire fresh, relevant, and of course, plenty of Canadian content,” she said.

Ms. McCrady, who grew up in Pennsylvania, began studying the piano at the age of six, which gave her experience working with a keyboard instrument.

She was first introduced to the carillon when she joined the concert choir at Connecticut’s Trinity College, where she studied her undergraduate degree. The students singing next to her were members of a carillon club.

They took her to the college’s chapel tower, which Ms. McCrady said is always a “gothic experience,” and began to play. From there, she was captured by the beautiful sound of the bells. With her background in piano, Ms. McCrady decided she would learn to play the carillon.

She went on to study the instrument for a year in Europe, where she studied at the Dutch Carillon School, the Royal Carillon School in Belgium, and the French Carillon School. By the end of the year, she had visited and played in 77 different towers.

While later attending medical school at McGill University in Montreal, she was able to step in as the carillonneur at St. Joseph’s Oratory.

In 2006, she retired from medicine to pursue a career as a carillonneur, and in 2012, she joined Carleton University’s faculty as an instructor in the first accredited carillon studies program in Canada.

Prior to the pandemic, Ms. McCrady dedicated two afternoons per week to teaching carillon students from Carleton and the affiliated North America Carillon School. But those lessons have been suspended since March as a result of the pandemic.

When asked why it’s important that she keep playing in the Peace Tower amid construction, Ms. McCrady said, “it is a living part of Canada’s heritage, of Parliament Hill.”

A House of Commons official told The Hill Times that on solemn occasions, they ask construction workers to keep the noise to a quieter level while Ms. McCrady plays. The official said she’ll keep playing as long as she’s able to.

Renovations within the Centre Block building are currently focused on demolition and hazardous material abatement work on the first floor and floors four through six, with work on the second and third floor—the latter being the level from which the Peace Tower’s upper levels can be accessed—largely focused on removing any remaining heritage elements that need relocating offsite. Once demolition reaches the third floor, projected to happen within a year’s time, Ms. McGrady will be cut off from access to the tower.

But when that happens, Ms. McCrady said she’ll still have plenty to keep her occupied.

Her office is located on the third floor of the East Block building, which is also home to the third-largest carillon library in North America, according to Ms. McCrady. It holds nearly a century’s worth of music that has been altered for the carillon.

As dominion carillonneur, Ms. McCrady is also responsible for keeping up to date with the catalog and inventory in the library.

“My undergraduate degree at Trinity was in history,” she said. “I love historical research and I can really go deep into this library; it’s fascinating.”

According to Ms. McCrady, the extra time will allow her to digitize her arrangements, “I’m so busy that all my carillon arrangements are written out in pencil and it’s high time that I put them into proper musical notation.”

She’ll also still have access to an identical practice keyboard in her office, which configured exactly same as the keyboard in the tower. It’s where Ms. McCrady spends her time practicing for recitals.

“Because the Peace Tower’s such a national icon and so very public, I have to do an awful lot of work on the practice keyboard because you can’t be just learning a piece upstairs,” she said.

“For my formal recitals, I’m striving very hard to put my very best everyday, so I put a lot of time into the practice keyboard,” Ms. McCrady said. “Being the dominion carillonneur isn’t the easiest job. If you mess up, everyone standing on Parliament Hill will hear it.”

In light of the upcoming holiday, Ms. McCrady paired up with six carillonneurs across Canada to present a collaborated rendition of Jingle Bells—with the musicians’ combined sounds, it was fittingly named Jingle Jangle Bells. The video will be available on the House of Commons’ website until Jan. 7.

“I’ve been pretty proud of the things I’ve done over the last dozen years, but this project … is one of the best things I’ve done as dominion carillonneur,” she said.

Although her daily program will run on Christmas Eve, Ms. McCrady will not be playing the carillon from the windowless walls of the Peace Tower on Christmas Day.

Ms. McCrady said she’s already assigned herself at least half a dozen pieces that she wants to adapt to the carillon during her brief holiday break before she’s back with another program on Dec. 29.

“I do enjoy this so much, this life, that if I go for more than a couple of days without doing something in music or playing the carillon I start to go through withdrawals.”

news@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times