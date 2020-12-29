Future of Canada’s Middle East strategy ‘under consideration’ as it puts leadership of NATO training mission in rearview mirror

As Canada looks back on the two years of commanding a NATO capacity-building mission in Iraq, which experts say had success but was overshadowed by monumental events on the ground, it now has to plan its future presence in the region.

When the Liberal government came to power in 2015, it initiated a three-year Middle East strategy to combat the rise of ISIS and regional destabilization. That strategy was renewed in the 2019 budget with $1.39-billion over two years, which went towards “humanitarian, development, stabilization and security, and diplomatic activities,” as well as Canada’s military presence in the Middle East—Operation Impact—and supporting intelligence operations. That renewal and its funding lapses at the end of March 2021.

Global Affairs spokesperson Angela Savard said a renewal of the strategy is “still under consideration.”

“Canada is deeply committed to helping resolve the ongoing crises in the Middle East and addressing the impacts, specifically in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Jordan,” Ms. Savard said in a statement, noting that more recently the focus has been on Lebanon following the explosion in Beirut in August with funding of $30-million for “immediate humanitarian and early-recovery needs.”

As part of Operation Impact, Canada had led a NATO training mission in Iraq since it was established in 2018. The mission seeks to professionalize the Iraqi defence forces that failed to contain the rise of ISIS in 2014.

Justin Massie, a professor of political science at the Université du Québec à Montréal, said Canada’s contribution to the mission has been “successful,” as NATO’s contribution has increased.

He added that it has achieved its benchmarks of the little that has been provided from the Department of National Defence of its objectives.

“With these long-lasting capacity-building missions, it’s harder to have indicators of performance as clearly as when they’re combating an enemy,” said Prof. Massie, noting that Canada has reduced its contribution at a tactical level in favour of supporting the Iraqi military at an institutional level.

“As far as we’ve seen so far, the Iraqi army seems to be better positioned now than it was a year ago, and so, in that sense, it’s been successful,” he said.

But, he said, it is still a question if the Iraqi military could defend itself against a future rise of ISIS.

Operation Impact, which consists of up to 850 members of the Canadian Forces, currently has 17 individuals deployed with the NATO training mission. A spokesperson for Canadian Joint Operations Command (CJOC) said the number of deployed members to the mission “fluctuates” within the Operation Impact ceiling of 850, depending on “operational requirements.” When Canada was leading the mission, it consisted of up to 250 members. Military members that are part of Operation Impact are also deployed to Jordan, Kuwait, and Lebanon.

Citing the safety to the Forces, the CJOC spokesperson wouldn’t provide a specific breakdown of numbers and locations of those deployed. However, a response to a December 2019 Order Paper question put to the government by Conservative MP Gary Vidal (Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River, Sask.) sheds some light on the deployment numbers for Operation Impact. The response shows that as of Jan. 1, 2019, there were 399 members deployed to Iraq, 40 to Jordan, 227 to Kuwait, and 13 to Lebanon (a total of 679), and as of Dec. 10, 2019, there were 425 deployed to Iraq, 24 to Jordan, 298 to Kuwait, and 25 to Lebanon (a total of 772).

The University of Waterloo’s Bessma Momani, a political science professor and expert on the Middle East, said Canada’s contribution was “very positive,” as Canada brings a different perspective to training and capacity building than some of its NATO partners, like the United States and the United Kingdom.

But events have transpired that have disrupted Canada’s plans, she said.

“The work in the Middle East ends up just getting hijacked by headlines,” she said.

The training was paused and some Canadian personnel left Iraq for Kuwait in the aftermath of the U.S. killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Jan. 3, as Tehran had vowed revenge.

A base in Iraq’s Kurdistan region that housed Canadian military members came under fire from Iranian missile strikes on Jan. 7, but none were injured.

At the same time, a non-binding resolution passed through Iraq’s Parliament that called for foreign troops to leave Iraq.

Prof. Momani said the message in public and private from Iraqi parliamentarians is not always the same, as they have to publicly appeal to a populist base that have been critical of foreign involvement in the country, while privately endorsing the foreign presence.

“There is a recognition of the security realities that the Iraqi army is just not strong enough to sustain a rebirth of ISIS and, more importantly now, which is becoming more pressing, is the reality that you do have a very strong Iranian militia presence that sometimes [is] embedded within parts of the Iraqi federal army that is very, very contentious,” she said.

Some Canadian Forces had to once again leave Iraq in April amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as there were less Iraqi troops available to train, a defence source told CBC in April. But the instability created by the killing of Gen. Soleimani was also a factor, according to the report.

Chris Kilford, a retired senior military officer who was posted to Germany, Turkey, and Afghanistan, said Canada has had success establishing the mission, which can be the toughest part.

Mr. Kilford, a current fellow with the Queen’s University Centre for International and Defence Policy, said disruptions come with being deployed to the region.

“You hope that the people that go there, they go there with the expectation of these things happening and understanding that their training will be curtailed,” he said. “But to me, it speaks to the reasons why you are actually there. You wouldn’t be there if there weren’t all these issues that circulate around the Middle East.”

He said Canada has been a “major disruptor” in the region, which gives Canada a responsibility to “help put things back together again,” citing Canada’s involvement in Libya and other issues that have created the instability for the region.

The NATO training mission was first led by Major-General Dany Fortin, who is currently tasked with overseeing Canada’s vaccination distribution, and then was commanded by Major-General Jennie Carignan until November when command was transferred to Danish Lieutenant-General Per Pugholm Olsen.

Maj.-Gen. Fortin told The Hill Times last year that the success of the mission was “fragile” and remarked that it was important to “impress” on Iraqi officials the “urgency of the moment,” but said there was no timeline for the mission’s withdrawal. In February, NATO said it would “enhance” the mission to take on some of the training activities done by the U.S.-led Global Coalition against ISIS.

Prof. Massie said he didn’t see any change to Canada’s commitment to the NATO mission in Iraq aside from the leadership change.

“It’s relatively safe. It can showcase Canada’s contribution to an important NATO mission. In the past, we’ve been involved in every NATO major operation and I don’t see why we wouldn’t do it in Iraq,” he said, adding that it allows Canada to meet its political objectives within NATO along with its leadership of the mission in Latvia far more easily than reaching the NATO defence funding target.

Mr. Kilford said Canada doesn’t have a choice but to renew its Middle East strategy.

“It’s in our interests to keep up our levels of assistance,” he said, adding that demand will be for Canada to have a presence, but there may be less pressure on the ground in Iraq given Canada’s leadership over the training mission.

Mr. Kilford said he anticipated hearing about a renewal of Canada’s strategy soon.

Prof. Momani said it is “quite useful” for Canada to continue Operation Impact with the presence of the Canadian military, but noted that a shifting of troops across the four countries could take place.

She said she would like to see a consistent or increased funding level for a renewal of the Middle East strategy, but she noted there will be fiscal concerns given the economic landscape that was brought on by the pandemic.

“Domestically, I think, you are going to see more introverted government policymaking and the budget will have to reflect that. It’s going to be a difficult sell,” Prof. Momani said. “I think all global engagement and military humanitarian foreign policy is going to be scrutinized a lot more—both by a introverted Canadian public, but also just [due to] the fiscal realities of a deficit that’s going to be soaring as a result of managing this pandemic.”

The Hill Times