As with COVID-19, a unified national approach is key for climate crisis. And 2021 must be the year Canada moves from plan to action, idea to implementation, desire to results, symbolic words to political will. This decade, we must resist further inaction and polarization.

The latest UN Emissions Gap Report, released this month, left UN head António Guterres urging all countries to declare climate emergencies, if they hadn’t already. It shows Earth is on track for 3.2 C global heating by 2100. Far surpassing the safe level of 1.5 C, this would result in “catastrophic” climate impacts, rendering parts of the planet uninhabitable. The report says global climate ambition must triple to reach 2 C, or multiply five-fold to reach 1.5 C. It