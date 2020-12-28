Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
News

Chagger talks diversity, anti-racism strategy rollout, and COVID-19 as turbulent 2020 comes to a close

By Mike Lapointe      December 28, 2020

'A multicultural society, one that is truly open and inclusive, is always a work in progress,' says Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Bardish Chagger in a wide-ranging, end-of-year interview.

Diversity, Inclusion and Youth Minister Bardish Chagger, pictured talking to reporters outside the West Block on July 22, 2020. Ms. Chagger was no stranger to the political scene prior to her election. She first got involved in politics at the age of 13 when she volunteered for former Liberal MP Andrew Telegdi during the 1993 election campaign. She later served as Mr. Telegdi’s executive assistant until his defeat in 2008, Ms. Chagger volunteered on Justin Trudeau’s 2013 Liberal leadership campaign before she ran for political office two years later. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade



First elected in 2015, Canada’s federal Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Bardish Chagger has blazed a few trails.

She was the first female politician elected in her riding of Waterloo, Ont., the first female government House leader, and is now the first-ever minister for diversity and inclusion and youth who’s in charge of leading the federal government’s multiculturalism and anti-racism programs and activities within Canadian Heritage. Her mandate letter includes 23 priorities and she says her cabinet portfolio is more important than ever.

Ms. Chagger remains steadfast in her belief that “diversity has always been one of our greatest strengths” and that a “multicultural society, one that is truly open and inclusive, is always a work in progress.”

“Something I always share with people is that to me, the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms is the document that is closest to me, and one that I constantly reference and look to,” said Ms. Chagger. “And I am older the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, so rights and freedoms in our country are actually quite recent, and with rights and freedoms come responsibilities.”

Ms. Chagger, who’s known for not straying too far from talking points, touched on a wide variety of topics during an end of year interview with The Hill Times from her riding, including her role in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s (Papineau, Que.) gender-balanced cabinet (another first), her work in helping to unroll the federal government’s anti-racism strategy, and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to grip Canada and much of the world.

Then government House leader Bardish Chagger, pictured Feb. 5, 2018, in the Commons foyer in a scrum before Question Period. The Hill Times file photograph by Jake Wright 

First elected in 2015 when the Liberals won a majority government, she won the riding with 49.7 per cent of the vote and defeated Conservative incumbent Peter Braid. She was quickly appointed as the minister of small business and tourism on Nov. 4, 2015, before moving into the role of government House leader in August 2016, replacing Dominic Leblanc. As government House leader, she released a discussion paper titled, “Modernization of the Standing Orders of the House of Commons,” a sweeping paper on reforms to the rules of the House, including suggestions to bring in electronic voting, reform Question Period, and end Friday sittings. After pushback from the opposition parties, the government abandoned key parts of the paper, including bringing in electronic voting and ending Friday sittings, but did bring in the weekly Prime Minister’s Question Period, and other changes. After the 2018 cabinet shuffle, Mary Ng was given small business and Mélanie Joly took over tourism. Ms. Chagger was named minister of diversity, inclusion and youth on Nov. 20, 2019,

But Ms. Chagger, 40, was no stranger to the political scene prior to her election. She first got involved in politics 27 years ago at the age of 13 when she volunteered for former Liberal MP Andrew Telegdi during the 1993 election campaign. She later worked as Mr. Telegdi’s executive assistant until his defeat in 2008, then she volunteered on Mr. Trudeau’s 2013 Liberal leadership campaign before she ran for political office two years later. Her parents immigrated from Punjab, India, in the 1970s to Waterloo. Her father, Gurminder “Gogi” Chagger was active in the Liberal Party and admired then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau.

“I think over the past few years in talking about firsts and the opportunities that I’ve had, I also got to be a part of that cabinet for the first time in the history of Canada that had gender parity at the cabinet table,” said Ms. Chagger.

When Mr. Trudeau was asked to explain his decision to form a cabinet that was equally balanced between men and women in 2015, he famously replied “because it’s 2015.”

“And just a few weeks ago, for the first time, we [reached] 100 women in the House of Commons,” said Ms. Chagger, referencing Liberal MP Marci Ien’s swearing in as the member from Toronto Centre and Liberal MP Ya’ara Saks swearing in as the member from York Centre on Nov. 25.

Both women won byelections that were called on Sept. 18, following former finance minister Bill Morneau’s departure from the political scene on Aug. 17 amid fallout over the WE Charity scandal that rocked the government for weeks, as well as Michael Levitt, who resigned on Sept. 1 to serve as head of the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting anti-Semitism. The We Charity scandal damaged the Liberal government’s credibility after it was reported that the government had awarded a sole-sourced contract to WE Charity, which has close ties to the prime minister and the finance minister, to run the government’s Canada Student Service Grant. The contract was subsequently cancelled. Ms. Chagger, who signed the contracts and met with WE Charity officials, was the first witness to testify before the parliamentary committee investigating the issue. She told the committee that the public service had recommended the program be outsourced and recently told Maclean’s magazine that the program did not unfold “as we wanted it to,” but not much more.

‘There has been a lot of light shined on this portfolio’

Bardish Chagger, pictured with Jim Carr on June 30, 2016, at the North American Leaders’ Summit in Ottawa. The Hill Times file photograph by Jake Wright

Like all Canadians, politicians and policy-makers, Ms. Chagger has been contending with the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to dominate day-to-day life across much of the country.

“The pandemic has impacted the entire world—all Canadians have been impacted—and disproportionately certain segments,” said Ms. Chagger. “And I think we all recognize that we’re going to have to build back our country, including our economy, and as we build back even better, we also need to build back consciously more inclusive.”

“We know a lot more now—we know that the 36 individuals that negotiated Confederation did not represent the diversity of the country,” said Ms. Chagger. “We know that there are systemic inequalities and inequities that exist in our country and all segments of the population.”

Ms. Chagger said she thinks her portfolio is even more relevant now because the pandemic has further exposed inequalities in Canada.

“There has been a lot of light shined on this portfolio because of people having to become more aware of the inequities that exist in our country and around the world,” said Ms. Chagger.

Ms. Chagger has been heavily involved in the government’s anti-racism strategy launched nearly 18 months ago, an initiative that includes 85 projects throughout the country to the tune of $15-million.

“I actually believe that the strategy is even more relevant right now, because demonstrating federal leadership, the first pillar, is central,” said Ms. Chagger. “Governments have a role to play, as does every segment of the population, but when you have the federal government recognizing that there is an issue or a need, then the government has to work in partnership to do that.”

Bardish Chagger, pictured on May 11, 2016, with then-Liberal MP Matthew DeCourcey, at former prime minister Paul Martin’s portrait-unveiling ceremony on the Hill.  The Hill Times file photograph by Jake Wright 

The second pillar, what Ms. Chagger described as empowering and enabling communities, is also a core part of the 85 projects across the country which the Liberal MP said were “well received.”

“We’ve actually created a network to make sure that these organizations and projects are also working with each other, because there might be areas where we can share blueprints, and it makes that dollar go a lot further,” said Ms. Chagger, who identified the third pillar of the strategy as working to change attitudes.

When asked if she will be running for re-election whenever the next writ drops, Ms. Chagger said that the prime minister’s vision is one that she believes in.

“Yes, I will be part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s team to continue ensuring that we build upon this work,” said Ms. Chagger. “2020 is not done yet, 2021 is coming, and I know people are very optimistic for 2021, but the pandemic is still here and we’re still fighting this virus.”

“We can’t lose sight of that, so it’s important that people continue physically distancing, continue wearing their masks, washing their hands, because we cannot become complacent,” said Ms. Chagger.

Bardish Chagger, pictured on Oct. 4, 2018, with Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen at a House Board of Internal Economy meeting. The Hill Times file photograph

As for what’s on her policy agenda in 2021, Ms. Chagger made note of Canada’s first-ever youth policy that she has also been tasked with continuing work on in her mandate letter from Mr. Trudeau.

“It’s important that young people’s voices be heard,” said Ms. Chagger. “We as lawmakers and decision-makers cannot be making decision for the leaders of tomorrow who are also the leaders of today without them being represented, without their voice be heard.”

mlapointe@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

Mike Lapointe

Mike Lapointe joined the The Hill Times in June 2019 and covers the federal public service, deputy ministers, the Privy Council Office, public service unions, the Phoenix pay system, the machinery of government, and the Parliament Hill media.
- mlapointe@hilltimes.com

