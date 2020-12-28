A historic event is unfolding in India as farmers protest en masse

The last decade has witnessed a rise of populist and strongmen leaders in many countries. The United States, India, Brazil, and the United Kingdom elected governments that rose through dog-whistle slogans against corrupt establishments. Often, these movements begin with nationalism as a tool to counter opposition and control the majority. This has turned out to be an effective strategy for seizing control in a democracy but it almost always needs an enemy to keep the base energized. Eventually, such political movements end up alienating several sections of the society. Therefore, the success is then dependent upon dividing the opposition, marginalizing the minority, and discrediting anyone who cannot be convinced.