Fourth quarter of 2020, in photos: confidence votes, new Green leader, and a return to Rideau Cottage amid COVID-19’s second wave
Dec. 25, 2020
The waning months of 2020 coincided with the rise of COVID-19’s second wave in Canada, with public health officials and the prime minister alike urging caution with holidays tempting Canadians to broaden their social circles. Some days Mr. Trudeau returned his press briefings to his home at Rideau Cottage, the perch where he assured Canadians at the beginning of the pandemic that the government had their back. New leaders for two major political parties tried to get known amid the scramble, with Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole helping raise the spectre of a snap election with a few adversarial motions in his first months helming the blue ship. One, the government turned into a confidence vote, and another the government decided to back away from. New Green Party Leader Annamie Paul had a harder job grabbing headlines from the sidelines of the House, after losing a byelection in the same month she won the green mantle. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
