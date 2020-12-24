Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Third quarter of 2020, in photos: the summer of WE

Dec. 24, 2020
Opposition parties seized on concerns around the optics of the Trudeau government's decision to award WE Charity oversight of a multimillion-dollar pandemic program, given the organization's close ties to the families of the prime minister and then-finance minister. The controversy injected some political drama on the Hill, with the House Finance Committee hearings commanding the attention of obsessive politicos and media.

Centre Block’s renovation of a century: inside the plans, possibilities, and priorities of the building’s overhaul

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Alongside Centre Block's renovation is final construction of the new, underground Parliamentary Welcome Centre complex, which will serve as the new public route into Parliament Hill.

Association of Justice Counsel files grievance against Canadian Human Rights Commission, amid ongoing complaints of racism, discrimination

News|By Mike Lapointe
'It’s a very sad and tragic story where the Canadian institution which is entrusted with protecting Canadians from racism and discrimination is itself, apparently, a source of racism and discrimination,' Mr. McNairn.

Kenney’s political woes and Maverick Party could put at least four Alberta ridings in play in the next federal election, say veteran political players

News|By Abbas Rana
'We have to take the Maverick Party seriously and we have to take the frustrations that Albertans feel seriously, but it is Conservative MPs who are standing up for the interests of Alberta,' says MP Michael Cooper.

Trudeau government’s climate announcement puts Liberals on spring election footing, say political players  

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
‘It’s a major plank in our platform, and it’s a plan that I can tell that the Liberal caucus is very proud of,’ says Liberal MP Francis Scarpaleggia, the House Environment Committee chair.

Amid ongoing ethics investigation against Ratansi, some Liberals eyeing coveted nomination in Don Valley East for next election

News|By Abbas Rana
Potential Liberal candidates in Don Valley East are waiting for the party leadership to say whether they will hold an open contest for the nomination or appoint someone without an election.

‘All my life, I’ve been a leader’: Perry Bellegarde on leaving the AFN, and what comes next

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Getting non-Indigenous Canadians to view inequality as more than a First Nations issue is the key to effecting change, says Perry Bellegarde. 

‘She is very clear about why she is there’: rookie MP Gazan putting her ‘movement’ stamp on first year in House

News|By Paige Peacock
In an environment where she says her human rights are constantly up for debate, NDP MP Leah Gazan says it’s ‘critical’ her voice is heard.

Pitch to ‘build back better’ carries broad partisan appeal, say experts

News|By Palak Mangat
Even if political parties don’t settle on messaging that heavily references the pandemic, experts say, regardless of their leanings, they should be prepared to apply a social policy lens to their messaging.

Trudeau offers assurances, urges vigilance, and announces 500,000 Pfizer shots in January

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised that CERB recipients who had received warning letters from the CRA but had acted in ‘good faith’ wouldn’t be penalized, and told them not to worry about repayments this year.
