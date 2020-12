With Canada warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world—and three times the global rate across Northern Canada—climate impacts will intensify and multiply.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, along with Prime Minster Justin Trudeau and Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna, makes an announcement about the government’s plan to reach carbon net-zero by 2050 at the Ornamental Gardens in Ottawa on Nov. 19, 2020. It’s been five years since Trudeau pledged to make Canada a global climate leader. But his government has yet to update Canada’s woefully inadequate pledge, writes Rachel LaFortune.